Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Pivotal Court Win Against Coal

Thursday, 20 April 2023, 11:40 am
Press Release: Forest And Bird

An Environment Court decision against a new proposed West Coast coal mine is a massive win for the climate and biodiversity, says Forest & Bird.

The pivotal ruling is against a new opencast coal mine on a pristine mountaintop at Te Kuha near Westport. (A copy of the decision, as well as photos and drone footage, is available here).

"This is also a victory for New Zealand’s rarest butterfly, the forest ringlet, which has its largest known population at Te Kuha,” says Forest & Bird Chief Executive Nicola Toki.

“The ruling shows that environmental bottom lines are so important – you can’t offset or compensate your way out of destroying unique landscapes, plants or animals.”

The proposed 150-hectare mine site at Te Kuha on the West Coast contains incredibly rare and important ecosystems and is home to numerous plants and animals at risk or threatened with extinction, such as roroa great spotted kiwi, South Island fernbird, geckos, and 17 plant species including native eyebright.

This case is a significant win for Forest & Bird as it marks its centennial, and the organisation acknowledges the support of the Coal Action Network. The case is Forest and Bird’s challenge of a 2017 resource-consent decision, which had been put on hold while land access issues went through court (see timeline below).

The vast majority of the proposed coal mine site is a local purpose reserve, administered under the Reserves Act by the Buller District Council for water conservation purposes.

The mining company needed three sets of permissions for the mine to go ahead: resource consents; permission to mine public conservation land administered by the Department of Conservation; and permission to mine the public reserve administered by the Buller District Council. It has lost in all three processes.

“This coal mining company has had legal failure after legal failure. They lost in the Supreme Court and they don’t currently have any land access. It’s time for them to withdraw this climate-damaging proposal once and for all,” says Ms Toki.

“Given the strength of the Environment Court’s finding on environmental effects, it seems inevitable any appeal would be another failure.

“In the midst of a twin crisis of biodiversity loss and climate change, New Zealand should not have been digging up kiwi habitat for opencast coal mines.”

Forest & Bird has been calling for an end to new or expanded coal mines since 2021, the same year that the International Energy Agency called for an immediate end to fossil fuel development.

“What we really need is a clear signal from Government, so that charities like ours don’t have to spend years in court battling coal mining companies,” Ms Toki says.

“This decision is a step towards fewer floods, lower storm intensity and less sea level rise. For a safe climate, we urgently need to stop all new coal mines.”

Timeline:

2017

Buller District Council gives permission for open cast mine in water conservation reserve, but withdraws that decision after challenge from Forest & Bird

Resource Consent hearing held in Westport

Mining company seeks High Court declaration that Crown Minerals Act trumps Reserves Act

Jacinda Ardern announces no new mines on conservation land in Speech from the Throne

Mining company granted resource consents

Forest & Bird appeals resource consents to Environment Court

2018

Department of Conservation joins Environment Court appeal against resource consents

High Court decides for mining company on Reserves Act, Forest & Bird appeals

Government declines access to 12ha of conservation land for mine

Forest & Bird wins on Reserves Act in Court of Appeal, mining company appeals

2019

Supreme Court leave denied to mining company, while reserve is properly classified

2020

Hearing in Supreme Court on Reserves Act 

Mining company loses in High Court, with Government decision denying access to conservation land for mine upheld.

2022

Environment Court case hearing

2023

Mining company loses in Environment Court

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Forest And Bird on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On China’s Big New Power Troika


Rather than run the risk (and suffer the indignity) of putting Rupert Murdoch on the witness stand, Fox News has paid the $US788 million required to get Dominion to drop its defamation suit. A similar settlement will probably be needed to pay off Smartmatic, another voting-machine company that Fox has allegedly defamed. Gosh. Will this mean we’ll never know whether Fox News has put its allegiance to Trump supporters ahead of its commitment to the practice of ethical journalism?.. More>>


 
 

IPCA: Release Findings Of Review Of The Policing At Parliament Protest And Occupation
The Independent Police Conduct Authority has today released its review of the policing of the protest and occupation at Parliament in February and March 2022. Overall, the Authority found that Police served the public of New Zealand well in dealing with this difficult and complex set of events... More>>

ALSO:


Government: NZ Signals Interest In Hosting 2034 Commonwealth Games
“New Zealand has a proud record of hosting world-class international events like Cricket World Cups, Rugby World Cups, World Masters Games, mega sailing regattas and this year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup,” Grant Robertson said... More>>

Government: PM’s International Travel To Advance NZs Economic Interests
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins will undertake a small number of international engagements this year, focused on advancing New Zealand’s trade and economic interests... More>>



National: Getting Back To Farming
National’s Getting back to Farming package will cut the mountain of red tape that has buried farmers since 2017, National Leader Christopher Luxon says. “Labour has used regulation to declare war on farmers... More>>

National: India Free Trade Agreement Priority
Achieving a Free Trade Agreement with India will be a major strategic priority for a National Government, National Leader Christopher Luxon says. “India is one of the most important countries in the world... More>>



Winston Peters: ‘A True Voice For The North’
The next election has been set down for the 14th of October and we are getting ready for it, but should there an earlier election, we plan to be ready for that as well. We meet tonight in the heart of the province of Northland... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 