Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Testing Finds Gore And Lumsden Drinking Water Near Nitrate Reproductive Risk Levels

Friday, 21 April 2023, 9:38 am
Press Release: Greenpeace New Zealand

Free nitrate water testing undertaken by Greenpeace Aotearoa in Southland this week has found high contamination levels in the water supplies of both Gore and Lumsden townships, as well as surrounding rural areas.

Elevated nitrate levels in some water samples tested in Gore on Wednesday reflected that 65% of the town’s water supply is sourced from nitrate contaminated bores located on a dairy farm.

"It was striking to find water samples from public supplies in Gore and Lumsden with nitrate levels greater than 4 milligrams/litre (mg/L)" says Greenpeace lead climate and agriculture campaigner Christine Rose.

"The major concern here is that nitrate above 5 mg/L has been found to increase the risk of preterm birth, according to a recent Californian study.

80% of New Zealanders have access to water that is under 1 mg/L for nitrate. 800,000 New Zealanders, mostly in rural areas, are exposed to potentially hazardous levels of nitrate above 1 mg/L in drinking water.

The highest nitrate reading of the whole Greenpeace testing programme of over 1000 samples was recorded this week, from a dairy farm in the region. It showed 21.5 mg/L (NO3-N) - almost double the maximum acceptable value for nitrate in drinking water.

"Our testing has revealed concerningly high levels of nitrate in both public town and individual household bore water supplies.

"No-one should have to wonder if the water from their kitchen tap is safe to drink. But for many of the people coming in for testing, this is their reality."

The maximum acceptable value for nitrate in drinking water is 11.3 mg/L, set in the 1950s in response to Blue Baby Syndrome. Exposure to nitrate levels above this level can prevent the blood from delivering oxygen effectively in the body, posing a serious risk to health. However, emerging evidence from substantive studies around the world shows that there are potential health risks at much lower levels of nitrate in drinking water.

In particular, elevated levels of nitrate in drinking water have been linked to increased risks of bowel cancer and preterm birth. A Danish study found that at over 1 mg/L risks of bowel cancer can increase, while a US study found health risks increased with every additional milligram of nitrate in drinking water.

Greenpeace conducted 112 tests in Lumsden on Tuesday and Gore on Wednesday this week, and preliminary analysis found 65% of samples above the cancer risk level of 1 mg/L, while 20% were above the preterm birth risk level of 5 mg/L. Three samples exceeded the current nitrate standard of 11.3 mg/L including two at or above 21 mg/L. Of all the samples identified as coming from town supplies, 41% showed over 4 mg/L for nitrate.

Worsening nitrate contamination of drinking water is linked to the huge boost in the use of synthetic nitrogen fertiliser, and increase in dairy cow numbers over the past 30 years.

Synthetic nitrogen fertiliser and concentrated cow urine make their way into aquifers, and from there, into people’s bore drinking water. As dairy cow numbers in New Zealand doubled between 1990 and 2019, and the use of synthetic nitrogen fertiliser increased by almost 700%, nitrate contamination also increased with rural communities the worst impacted.

"Access to safe drinking water is a basic human right," says Rose. "But both household bore and public supplies in these dairy intensive areas are showing concerning levels of nitrate contamination."

"We’ve heard from farmers that they expect the Government to regulate cow numbers, and phase out synthetic nitrogen fertiliser and imported feed. Intensive dairying is putting their health and communities at risk."

Greenpeace is continuing its water testing programme in Ashburton this Saturday. In 2021, the organisation’s testing found that the area's drinking water was "loaded with nitrate contamination".

"Everyone should be able to trust that their water is safe to drink," says Rose. "Big Dairy is taking that right from rural New Zealanders."

© Scoop Media

Greenpeace

Greenpeace

Greenpeace exists because this fragile earth deserves a voice.

Greenpeace is an independent global campaigning organisation that acts to change attitudes and behaviour, to protect and conserve the environment and to promote peace.

Contact Greenpeace

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On China’s Big New Power Troika


Rather than run the risk (and suffer the indignity) of putting Rupert Murdoch on the witness stand, Fox News has paid the $US788 million required to get Dominion to drop its defamation suit. A similar settlement will probably be needed to pay off Smartmatic, another voting-machine company that Fox has allegedly defamed. Gosh. Will this mean we’ll never know whether Fox News has put its allegiance to Trump supporters ahead of its commitment to the practice of ethical journalism?.. More>>


 
 

IPCA: Release Findings Of Review Of The Policing At Parliament Protest And Occupation
The Independent Police Conduct Authority has today released its review of the policing of the protest and occupation at Parliament in February and March 2022. Overall, the Authority found that Police served the public of New Zealand well in dealing with this difficult and complex set of events... More>>

ALSO:


Government: NZ Signals Interest In Hosting 2034 Commonwealth Games
“New Zealand has a proud record of hosting world-class international events like Cricket World Cups, Rugby World Cups, World Masters Games, mega sailing regattas and this year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup,” Grant Robertson said... More>>

Government: PM’s International Travel To Advance NZs Economic Interests
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins will undertake a small number of international engagements this year, focused on advancing New Zealand’s trade and economic interests... More>>


Government: To Enable Faster Roll Out Of Renewable Electricity Under The RMA
The Government will ensure that the national significance of renewable electricity is given more weight in RMA decision-making, says Environment Minister David Parker. “We need to rapidly expand our renewable energy infrastructure in order to meet our climate change goals... More>>


National: Getting Back To Farming
National’s Getting back to Farming package will cut the mountain of red tape that has buried farmers since 2017, National Leader Christopher Luxon says. “Labour has used regulation to declare war on farmers... More>>

National: India Free Trade Agreement Priority
Achieving a Free Trade Agreement with India will be a major strategic priority for a National Government, National Leader Christopher Luxon says. “India is one of the most important countries in the world... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 