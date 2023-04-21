Public Event Opposing Hauraki Gulf Trawling Going Ahead Sunday
Friday, 21 April 2023, 3:27 pm
Press Release: Forest And Bird
A public event calling for an end to bottom trawling in
the Hauraki Gulf will go ahead at Auckland’s Mission Bay
this Sunday 23 April, culminating in a
floating ‘ban bottom trawling’ banner being deployed and
met by a flotilla of boats, kayaks and
paddleboards.
Called ‘Show Your Heart for the
Hauraki’, the event has been organised by Forest &
Bird and Greenpeace Aotearoa as an opportunity for the
public to express their opposition to bottom trawling in the
marine park. More than 200 crafts, from kayaks to skiffs,
fishing boats and yachts have registered to
date.
Windy weather meant the event, originally
planned for last weekend, has now been shifted to this
Sunday 23 April at 10am, Mission Bay.
Participants are
encouraged to register
their attendance for regular update communications, or
to keep an eye on the Facebook
event page.
Full details for boaties,
kayakers and paddleboarders available
here.
