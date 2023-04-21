Public Event Opposing Hauraki Gulf Trawling Going Ahead Sunday

A public event calling for an end to bottom trawling in the Hauraki Gulf will go ahead at Auckland’s Mission Bay this Sunday 23 April, culminating in a floating ‘ban bottom trawling’ banner being deployed and met by a flotilla of boats, kayaks and paddleboards.

Called ‘Show Your Heart for the Hauraki’, the event has been organised by Forest & Bird and Greenpeace Aotearoa as an opportunity for the public to express their opposition to bottom trawling in the marine park. More than 200 crafts, from kayaks to skiffs, fishing boats and yachts have registered to date.

Windy weather meant the event, originally planned for last weekend, has now been shifted to this Sunday 23 April at 10am, Mission Bay.

Participants are encouraged to register their attendance for regular update communications, or to keep an eye on the Facebook event page.

Full details for boaties, kayakers and paddleboarders available here.

© Scoop Media

