Protest at Israel Ambassador’s secret lunch celebrating 75 years of Israeli independence

Palestine solidarity supporters in Christchurch picketed the Israeli ambassador’s private lunch today celebrating 75th anniversary of Israel’s declaration of independence.

The pro-Israel lobby kept the venue secret to try to avoid protest action and were caught by surprise when Palestine solidarity protestors arrived well before the lunch.

The event was held outside Christchurch at 1pm (venue: Langdale Winery, 161 Langdales Rd, West Melton).

The Israeli ambassador slunk into the venue half an hour after the advertised time.

“We were not surprised to see a sad trickle of older people attended the lunch – clear evidence of the dwindling support for the apartheid state” says John Minto, National Chair of Palestine Solidarity Network Aotearoa.

“The New Zealand public generally, and younger generations in particular, are turning away from Israel. They are no longer accepting Israeli propaganda as they once did”

“Meanwhile support for Palestinians against Israeli apartheid is gaining momentum here and internationally, despite the leadership of western governments mouthing platitudes supporting Israel”.

Next weekend will see protests in many centres around Aotearoa New Zealand and the world to remember the Nakba (Arabic for “catastrophe”) – when over 700,000 Palestinians were ethnically cleansed from their land and homes in Palestine by Israeli militias in 1947-1949.

© Scoop Media

