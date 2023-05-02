Feedback Sought For OAG Annual Plan

We have published our Draft annual plan 2023/24 and are seeking feedback on our proposed work programme.

This plan sets out the discretionary work that we intend to carry out during 2023/24. As always, the focus of our work will be on the areas where we can best influence improvements in the performance and accountability of public organisations. The draft plan is aligned with the priorities set out in our strategic intentions document.

One of our priorities is to strengthen our core assurance role. The public audit system is critical to ensuring robust public accountability and we must ensure that it is sustainable in the long term. This includes work to ensure the long-term sustainability of Audit New Zealand, our in-house audit service provider.

Our discretionary work programme includes performance audits, special studies, commentaries and research, regular reports and updates, and good practice guidance. In 2023/24, we also plan to introduce a new product – a rapid audit. The rapid audit will be a shorter form of performance audit, designed to provide clarity or insight on matters of immediate public interest in a short time frame.

The proposed programme includes audits on cyber security, climate reporting, mental health services for young people, and reducing child poverty. We will also continue our public accountability research with a focus on government-community partnerships, and further focus on integrity and value for money.

This year, we surveyed about 1000 members of the public to find out what is most important to them. As a result of the survey feedback, we could focus a new performance audit on value for money and resilience of infrastructure, or on the effectiveness of workforce planning in the health and education sectors. We welcome feedback on these options and will include work related to one of these areas as we finalise our plan.

Finally, we recognise that the response to and recovery from Cyclone Gabrielle will be important in the year ahead. We have retained capacity to consider areas of public interest related to the cyclone recovery as these arise.

Your views on our proposed work programme, and on what is most important to you, will help us understand how we can further refine our selection of topics to work on in 2023/24. We also welcome feedback on topics we could consider in future years.

Feedback is requested by Friday 26 May 2023 and can be sent to enquiry@oag.parliament.nz.

