Itinerary Of Te Kiingitanga In London

Kiingi Tūheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII and Makau Ariki Atawhai will attend several events in London this week ahead of the Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla on Saturday 6th May.

In accepting the invitation to the Coronation, the Kiingitanga acknowledges the mana of His Majesty King Charles III who is the direct descendant of Queen Victoria – signatory to Te Tiriti o Waitangi in 1840, says Kiingitanga Chief of Staff Archdeacon Ngira Simmonds.

“Both Kiingi Tūheitia and King Charles III have recounted the warm relationship between their late mothers Te Arikinui Te Atairangikaahu and Queen Elizabeth II.

“Queen Elizabeth once said Te Tiriti o Waitangi had been imperfectly observed. This statement resonates with te iwi Maaori and the Kiingitanga is committed to holding the Crown accountable for giving effect to the Treaty principles.”

Mr Simmonds says the Kiingitanga looks forward to continuing its enduring relationship and friendship with the British Crown.

Itinerary of Te Kiingitanga (UK Time)

Thursday 4th May

4.00pm –Whakatau at the New Zealand High Commission

6.30pm –Business event, hosted by New Zealand Prime Minister Rt Hon Chris Hipkins and New Zealand High Commissioner to London Hon Phil Goff

Friday 5th May

6.00pm – Reception at Buckingham Palace, hosted by Their Majesties, for visiting Royals & Dignitaries

Saturday 6th May

11.00am – Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla

Sunday 7th May

6.00pm – Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle

Kiingi Tūheitia and Atawhai will be seated in the Royal Box with other royal dignitaries at the Coronation Concert.

