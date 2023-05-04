Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Itinerary Of Te Kiingitanga In London

Thursday, 4 May 2023, 5:18 pm
Press Release: Te Tari o te Kiingitanga

Kiingi Tūheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII and Makau Ariki Atawhai will attend several events in London this week ahead of the Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla on Saturday 6th May.

In accepting the invitation to the Coronation, the Kiingitanga acknowledges the mana of His Majesty King Charles III who is the direct descendant of Queen Victoria – signatory to Te Tiriti o Waitangi in 1840, says Kiingitanga Chief of Staff Archdeacon Ngira Simmonds.

“Both Kiingi Tūheitia and King Charles III have recounted the warm relationship between their late mothers Te Arikinui Te Atairangikaahu and Queen Elizabeth II.

“Queen Elizabeth once said Te Tiriti o Waitangi had been imperfectly observed. This statement resonates with te iwi Maaori and the Kiingitanga is committed to holding the Crown accountable for giving effect to the Treaty principles.”

Mr Simmonds says the Kiingitanga looks forward to continuing its enduring relationship and friendship with the British Crown.

Itinerary of Te Kiingitanga (UK Time)

Thursday 4th May
4.00pm –Whakatau at the New Zealand High Commission

6.30pm –Business event, hosted by New Zealand Prime Minister Rt Hon Chris Hipkins and New Zealand High Commissioner to London Hon Phil Goff

Friday 5th May
6.00pm – Reception at Buckingham Palace, hosted by Their Majesties, for visiting Royals & Dignitaries

Saturday 6th May 
11.00am – Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla

Sunday 7th May
6.00pm – Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle

Kiingi Tūheitia and Atawhai will be seated in the Royal Box with other royal dignitaries at the Coronation Concert.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Te Tari o te Kiingitanga on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Hollywood Writers’ Strike


Capitalism has a habit of throwing up business models that disrupt business as usual, but that are not sustainable. Uber for instance, couldn’t provide a cut price taxi service forever, at the expense of its drivers. Sooner or later, they were bound to revolt. Spotify is another case in point. Since 2018, the business media has had doubts about the viability of Spotify’s business model... More>>


 
 


Government: $56 Million For Projects Supporting Waterway Restoration And Protection

More than $56 million of funding over three years has been committed to plug capability and capacity gaps so restoration and protection of lakes, rivers, and streams can be fully rolled out across Aotearoa. More>>

National: Hardship Payments Reach New Record

The amount spent on hardship payments has reached a new record, says National’s Social Development and Employment spokesperson Louise Upston. More>>


Government: PM Hipkins: Pre-Budget Speech, Auckland

Thank you to Brett and Allan from the EMA for hosting this event, which officially kicks off the 2023 Government Budget period. More>>


SAFE For Animals: NZ Becomes First Country To Ban Live Export By Sea

Live export by sea will be finally banned on 30 April 2023, with celebratory events across the country marking this milestone. More>>

Climate Change Commission: Consultation Open On Our Draft Advice to Government

Consultation is now open on our draft advice to inform the strategic direction of the Government’s second emissions reduction plan, covering the 2026–30 emissions budget. More>>

Transporting New Zealand: Opposes Cutting Fuel Tax Subsidy

The transport sector is unhappy about Finance Minister Grant Robertson’s announcement that the transport support package will end in June. More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 