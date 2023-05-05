Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Welcome To The Wellington Commuter Nightmare - A Way Of Life That Is Killing Us.

Friday, 5 May 2023, 9:59 am
Press Release: Restore Passenger Rail

Today Restore Passenger Rail supporters have occupied a gantry above state highway 1 heading south near Johnsonville .
The attached screenshot shows where the action is happening, with suitable places to park off the highway (please pull off all the way onto the grass, if you can).
Map coordinates: -41.21803747972569, 174.81104193288306

“Our response today is proportionate to the crisis we face.” said spokesperson Rosemary Penwarden

“Wake Up! UN Sec Gen said we are on a highway to climate hell with our foot on the accelerator. Today we sit above our own highway to climate hell; welcome to the Wellington commuter nightmare, a way of life that is killing us.

“We are on track to pass the agreed 1.5 degrees to 2 degrees, to 3 degrees and on, to an unlivable Hothouse Earth. None of us have the right to condemn our children to that fate.

“There can be no bystanders on this highway to climate hell. We have a moral duty to intervene. It is our democratic responsibility to stop our elected government from leading us to climate hell.

“You cannot arrest your way out of the climate crisis. You cannot close your eyes, put your fingers in your ears and pretend it’s not happening. You cannot ignore us.

“As the rain falls in Northland and roads are closed or restricted due to slips and flooding, we are reminding our politicians that they have a duty of care to New Zealanders. We are on track for more than 3°C of warming. Our government knows what this will mean; escalating living costs, further crop failure, starvation and societal collapse.

“To the government: Get a Grip. Transport emissions are our fastest growing emissions. Restore a nationwide passenger rail service so New Zelanders have a choice to travel without making the climate crisis worse. Make urban public transport free, permanently.

“To our fellow New Zealanders: we call on you to join us in peaceful civil resistance against the system that is killing us, not just us, our children, those yet to be born, and all living things.”

From the gantry:

“Kia ora my name is Jenn, I am a mother and an ecologist. These are extraordinary times, so I can’t live an ordinary life pretending that the climate crisis isn’t real.

I am here for my children, our Pacific Island neighbours and the miraculous biodiversity on Planet Earth.

We can decrease our emissions while we increase the quality of our lives by restoring passenger rail.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Restore Passenger Rail on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Hollywood Writers’ Strike


Capitalism has a habit of throwing up business models that disrupt business as usual, but that are not sustainable. Uber for instance, couldn’t provide a cut price taxi service forever, at the expense of its drivers. Sooner or later, they were bound to revolt. Spotify is another case in point. Since 2018, the business media has had doubts about the viability of Spotify’s business model... More>>


 
 


Ministry for the Environment: Supporting Restoration of NZ Waterways

Over $56 million over three years has been committed to plug capability and capacity gaps so restoration and protection of lakes, rivers, and streams can be implemented across Aotearoa. More>>

National: Hardship Payments Reach New Record

The amount spent on hardship payments has reached a new record, says National’s Social Development and Employment spokesperson Louise Upston. More>>


Government: PM Hipkins: Pre-Budget Speech, Auckland

Thank you to Brett and Allan from the EMA for hosting this event, which officially kicks off the 2023 Government Budget period. More>>


SAFE: NZ Becomes First Country To Ban Live Export By Sea

Live export by sea will be finally banned on 30 April, with celebratory events across the country marking this milestone. More>>


Climate Change Commission: Consultation Open On Our Draft Advice to Government

Consultation is now open on our draft advice to inform the strategic direction of the Government’s second emissions reduction plan, covering the 2026–30 emissions budget. More>>

Transporting New Zealand: Opposes Cutting Fuel Tax Subsidy

The transport sector is unhappy about Finance Minister Grant Robertson’s announcement that the transport support package will end in June. More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 