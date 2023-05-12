Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

ActionStation Condemns Race-baiting By The National Party

Friday, 12 May 2023, 10:59 am
Press Release: ActionStation

ActionStation condemns race-baiting comments by Christopher Luxon about New Zealand being 'one country' with 'one vote per person' in regards to their decision not to work with Te Pāti Māori.

The community campaigning organisation says it is the National Party's decision to make on who they work with, but the reasons given are intended to stir up racism against Māori heading into the election.

ActionStation is a platform based on the movement for a ‘fair and flourishing Aotearoa’ with a wider community of over 500,000 people. A recent survey found that over 60% of participants believe our country needs to do more to honour Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

At the end of last year, over 50 civil society organisations signed an open letter to the NZ Government to continue their work on honouring Te Tiriti o Waitangi by continuing their UNDRIP work plan.

"Many people across our country recognise the important role that Te Tiriti o Waitangi plays in our history, our present and future," says Kassie Hartendorp, ActionStation Director.

"We need to move beyond Te Tiriti being a political football in elections by any party and reducing our relationship to inaccurate and fearmongering statements. It does a disservice to our tūpuna Māori who generously offered British settlers a chance to form their own government in 1840, and the Pākehā who took seriously their commitment to a shared future together.”

"The sad part is that Te Tiriti-based governance and Māori leadership offers us a strong chance to navigate our current climate disasters and social challenges with strong values of care for our people and planet at the heart of our decisions. By engaging in race-baiting comments, the National Party disrespects the capable leadership of ngā iwi Māori around the country."

ActionStation has led and supported campaigns in the past on ending racial profiling in policing, protecting Māori whenua and enshrining Matariki as a public holiday.

