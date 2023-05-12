WWF-New Zealand Statement On Prohibition Of Seabed Mining Legislation Amendment Bill
Friday, 12 May 2023, 12:42 pm
Press Release: WWF-New Zealand
Dr. Kayla Kingdon-Bebb, WWF-New Zealand
CEO:
“WWF-New Zealand is deeply disappointed that
the Prohibition on Seabed Mining Legislation Amendment Bill
was defeated in Parliament this week at its first reading.
Given our Government has recently advocated for a moratorium
on seabed mining in international waters, it's clear they
know the horrific consequences this destructive practice has
on our marine environment. This decision is another example
of New Zealand talking the talk overseas but not walking the
walk at
home.”
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!
Join Scoop Pro
Find out more
Seabed mining pits environment harm and the interests of indigenous communities against the relatively few jobs for locals, and the relatively large potential profits for mining companies. As Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer says, The application by Trans-Tasman Resources involved taking: "Millions of tonnes of iron, titanium, vanadium from the seabed ... by dredging up millions of tonnes of the sea floor." More>>