Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Pre-budget Statement: Official Development Assistance (ODA)

Monday, 15 May 2023, 4:39 pm
Press Release: Council for International Development

The Council for International Development Aotearoa New Zealand calls on the Government to firmly commit to increasing Overseas Development Assistance (ODA) expenditure in this year’s budget to be announced later this week.

Peter Rudd, Executive Director of the Council for International Development, stated that ‘in these increasingly turbulent economic and geopolitical times the world is experiencing, and with the ongoing impact of climate change, our commitment to ensuring we are funding work that improves the lives of the world’s poorest has never been more important.’

While there is understandably increased pressure to address domestic cost-of-living issues, failing to deliver a firm commitment to ODA will only ultimately increase pressures on the New Zealand economy.

The impacts of COVID and subsequent economic conditions have affected the poorest the most, something that is particularly evident in the Pacific. Combined with increasing geopolitical tensions and the devastating effects of climate change, there is a very real risk of the gains made in recent years being reversed if ODA expenditure is not increased.

Investing in increasing ODA expenditure is not only sound humanitarian policy but also good foreign policy.

Addressing poverty is a significant factor in building resilience, maintaining independence, and improving security.

As Peter stated ‘Building a resilient, independent, and secure Pacific is good for Aotearoa New Zealand. Having New Zealand recognised as an important player in regional development is essential in maintaining our influence at regional and global levels.’

The United Nations (which New Zealand has been a member since 1945) has a target for countries to spend 0.7% of their gross national income (GNI) on Official Development Assistance (ODA).2

New Zealand has not seen a notable lift in ODA as a percentage of GNI (gross national income) since 1975, with expenditure levels consistently between 0.2% and 0.3% of GNI.

Initial assessments for 2022 forecast just 0.23% ODA as a percentage of GNI.

As announced in the 2023 OECD Development Assistance Committee (DAC) peer review, New Zealand ranks 22nd among 29 DAC member countries for its ODA volume. New Zealand’s ODA to GNI ratio remains below the DAC average of 0.33% and well below the UN target of 0.7%.

Developing a medium-term plan to increase ODA, with actionable targets, would protect longer term investments and better position New Zealand to catch up with the OECD DAC average.

Given the unique conflation of climate, geopolitical and economic pressures faced today, it is time for New Zealand to demonstrate its commitment to a secure, prospering, independent Pacific by increasing ODA. We must see this as something other than an expendable budget line that can be cut. It is an investment in the social, cultural, and economic wellbeing of Aotearoa New Zealand and the wider Pacific region.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Council for International Development on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: Labour’s Epic Fail On Seabed Mining

Seabed mining pits environment harm and the interests of indigenous communities against the relatively few jobs for locals, and the relatively large potential profits for mining companies. As Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer says, The application by Trans-Tasman Resources involved taking: "Millions of tonnes of iron, titanium, vanadium from the seabed ... by dredging up millions of tonnes of the sea floor." More>>



 
 

National Party: Restore Fiscal Discipline

National will restore fiscal discipline, end Labour’s wasteful spending, and deliver clear reporting of public finances, Christopher Luxon says. More>>

ALSO:


ACT: A Time For Truth Offers Real Change
“Our country will face a real choice in five months’ time, between parties offering more of the same and one promising real change." More>>

ALSO:


The Conversation: White-Collar Criminals Benefit From Leniency Provisions In NZ Law

If you look at the justice policies of the main political parties you’ll see references to gangs, violent criminals, greater investment in policing, social justice and problems with the criminal justice system. What you won’t see is any reference to white-collar crime. More>>


350 Aotearoa: Over 750 Public Buildings Still Waiting For Clean Energy Funding

350 Aotearoa has released a map of state sector buildings across Aotearoa, which outlines the status of fossil-fuelled public buildings - ‘unfunded’, ‘funded’, or ‘transitioned. More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 