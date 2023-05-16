Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Core Government Departments Leading The Way In Emissions Reduction

Tuesday, 16 May 2023, 9:20 am
Press Release: Ministry for the Environment

The Carbon Neutral Government Programme (CNGP) has reached a significant milestone with results now available from the first year of annual reporting by 39 public sector organisations.

The Carbon Neutral Government Programme was announced by the New Zealand Government in December 2020 in to accelerate emissions reductions in the public sector.

Results from the first year of reporting show that, collectively, core government departments have reduced their emissions by 19% (73,000 tCO2e) since baselines were measured – equivalent to taking 27,000 cars off the road for a year.

Thirty-nine government departments and departmental agencies organisations make up Tranche 1 of the CNGP. For many of them, this milestone marks their first time measuring their emissions and creating emissions reduction plans.

Although the emission reductions achieved during the last financial year are largely attributed to COVID-19 restrictions and border closures, many organisations are proactively managing ways to prevent a return to pre-pandemic levels. This includes reviewing travel policies and investing in technology to enable virtual meetings.

Organisations are also progressing work to decarbonise vehicle fleets. The percentage of EVs is now 10.16% of the government light vehicle fleet, an increase of 8.56% (from 1.6%) since the programme began in December 2020. The increase in EVs consists of 1,025 BEVs (6.2%) and 399 PHEVs (2.4%).

Collectively, Tranche 1 organisations reported a combined emissions total of 303,000 tCO2e for the 2021/2022 reporting period. Most public sector emissions were from vehicle fleets (17%) and air travel (13%).

As part of their emissions reduction planning, organisations have committed to ambitious targets aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 22% by 2025 and 42% by 2030.

By the end of 2023 a full programme of reporting will be underway, with all three tranches required or encouraged to report on their emissions, targets and reduction plans. The results of this reporting will be available in early 2024, providing a clear picture of Government emissions and plans to reduce them.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Ministry for the Environment on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Trying To Pass National On The Right

It may be naïve to expect any politician to be consistent, but Christopher Luxon really is in a class of his own. One day, he’s out there decrying the state bureaucracy and promising to channel the money wasted on pen-pushers and bean counters back into frontline staff.
Next day – i.e, yesterday – he’s promising the virtual opposite. Instead of letting the health system focus on patient care, and letting the education system teach kids, and letting the social development agency get on with the job of meeting glaring social needs... More>>



 
 

National Party: Restore Fiscal Discipline

National will restore fiscal discipline, end Labour’s wasteful spending, and deliver clear reporting of public finances, Christopher Luxon says. More>>

ALSO:


ACT: A Time For Truth Offers Real Change
“Our country will face a real choice in five months’ time, between parties offering more of the same and one promising real change." More>>

ALSO:


The Conversation: White-Collar Criminals Benefit From Leniency Provisions In NZ Law

If you look at the justice policies of the main political parties you’ll see references to gangs, violent criminals, greater investment in policing, social justice and problems with the criminal justice system. What you won’t see is any reference to white-collar crime. More>>


350 Aotearoa: Over 750 Public Buildings Still Waiting For Clean Energy Funding

350 Aotearoa has released a map of state sector buildings across Aotearoa, which outlines the status of fossil-fuelled public buildings - ‘unfunded’, ‘funded’, or ‘transitioned. More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 