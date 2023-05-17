Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Is NZ Set To Lose Critical Digital Industry Through Government Inaction In The Budget?

Wednesday, 17 May 2023, 3:22 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Game Developers Association


If there is Government inaction in tomorrow’s Budget, this would be a strategic decision to consign the game development and interactive media sector to the dustbin, the New Zealand Game Developers Association (NZGDA) have said.

This follows the Australian Government introducing a 30% Digital Games Tax Offset (DGTO) from July 1, 2022, on top of 10-15% State rebates. This means that if New Zealand game developers shift their businesses to Australia, for eligible expenditure they can get a cash benefit of up to 45 cents in the dollar. So, every $1 million of expenditure costs effectively $650,000, whereas if they stay in New Zealand it will cost $1 million.

“Around 25 countries have some sort of incentive framework for their game development and interactive media sectors. Australia created the DGTO as a part of a wider investment in its technology sector, and it is a choice to invest in high-paying, low emission jobs,” said NZGDA Chairperson, Chelsea Rapp.

“Make no mistake – if the New Zealand Government chooses to do nothing to level the playing field with our Closer Economic Relations (CER) partner in tomorrows Budget, then it is making a strategic decision to kill off one of New Zealand’s greenest and fastest-growing sectors, which earns nearly half a billion dollars in weightless exports and employs 1,200 highly-skilled workers, and which is critical to our creative and digital economy ecosystem.

“The Government will be making an informed decision and will be saying New Zealand is better off strategically without the sector. We, and we think plenty of New Zealanders, disagree. 
“This sector grew 47% last year, provides high-value full-time jobs, generates impressive returns for unique IP, pays more than $100 million in tax (a figure which is growing all the time), and earns more dollars than the wool sector. If we can be as successful as Finland – which has a similar-sized population – we could earn $5 billion a year.

“The sector ticks all the boxes that the Government says it wants in documents like the Digital Technologies Industry Transformation Plan 2022-2032. And we know that if the New Zealand Government chooses to level the playing field with our CER partner, there will be plenty more tax to pay into New Zealand’s coffers, rather than Australia’s. has significantly greater benefits for the New Zealand Economy.

“Let's hope our government takes action in the Budget. It is critical to our digital economy,” Ms Rapp concluded.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Game Developers Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Trying To Pass National On The Right

It may be naïve to expect any politician to be consistent, but Christopher Luxon really is in a class of his own. One day, he’s out there decrying the state bureaucracy and promising to channel the money wasted on pen-pushers and bean counters back into frontline staff.

Next day (i.e, yesterday), he’s promising the virtual opposite. More>>



 
 


Budget 2023: FIRST Union - Boost Benefits And Support The Vulnerable With A Fairer Tax System

Tomorrow’s Budget should aim to support working people during the cost of living crisis by committing to boost benefits, extend universal public services like half-price public transport fares... More>>

ALSO:



The Conversation: Labour’s ‘No Frills’ Budget Points To An Uninspiring Election

If the recent flood of sleep-inducing pre-budget speeches and commentary is any indication, voters can expect largely unimaginative leadership that fails to prepare the country for an uncertain future. More>>




Tenants Action Wellington: Renters’ Rights Group Puts Pressure On Landlords After Loafers Lodge Fire

Tenants’ Action Wellington is shocked, saddened and angered to hear about the deadly fire at Loafers Lodge today. Reports show that Loafers Lodge did not have functioning sprinklers... More>>
The Conversation: White-Collar Criminals Benefit From Leniency Provisions In NZ Law

If you look at the justice policies of the main political parties you’ll see references to gangs, violent criminals, greater investment in policing, social justice and problems with the criminal justice system. What you won’t see is any reference to white-collar crime. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 