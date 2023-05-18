Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

PM Rules Out Mining Ban Before Election – Watchdog Furious

Thursday, 18 May 2023, 1:25 pm
Opinion: Coromandel Watchdog of Hauraki

The anti mining group Coromandel Watchdog of Hauraki is “ disgusted and angry” that the Prime Minister has ruled out introducing a Bill to ban new mining activity on conservation land.

“ It is incredibly frustrating that the Government made this promise five years ago and then has done so little to honour it . Now we have no certainty that it will ever happen” says Watchdog spokesperson Catherine Delahunty.

“They have given hope to the mining industry that damaging our forests and waterways and creating toxic dumps will carry on. We are disgusted and frustrated because we were told a Bill was being developed and now it has been dropped. We are angry that votes on the West Coast mean more than the future of the environment we all depend on. So much for biodiversity and climate crises, “ the nuclear moment” now means business as usual for gold and coal mining and to hell with the consequences.”

Watchdog is fighting a large mining proposal under conservation land in Hauraki n which is the habitat of a 200 million year old frog and they see this broken promise as another kick in the teeth to future generations of all species including humans.

“If Labour need more time, they should support Eugenie Sage’s private members bill on a mining ban which could be modified at Select Committee to recognise the legitimate concerns of Ngai Tahu. But we have no faith they intend to do anything for environmental protection after voting down the Seabed Mining Bill and now making this announcement,.”

