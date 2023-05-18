Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Aotearoa Legalise Cannabis Party Statement OnNew Zealand National Budget

Thursday, 18 May 2023, 1:43 pm
Press Release: Aotearoa Legalise Cannabis Party

THIS BUDGET IS MEANINGLESS IF IT DOES NOT INCLUDE REGULATING CANNABIS

The AOTEAROA LEGALISE CANNABIS PARTY despairs and laments the continuation of politicians and leaders wearing blinkers and avoiding the ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM OF THE BILLIONS OF DOLLARS OF THE COST OF CANNABIS PROHIBITION down through the years; PLUS; THE BILLION DOLLARS OF TAX, a regulated cannabis industry will bring to our struggling economy. Including solving social issues caused by prohibition and poverty.

Together these two sides of the cannabis money coin will free up hundreds of millions of our precious hard-earned tax, wasted per annum erroneously spent in pursuit, without any scientific basis, the continued, prosecution and criminalisation of the cannabis community resulting in much damage done to society, in particular Māori, even after basically 50% of the population voted for legalisation and regulation in the non – binding referendum of 2020.

The money saved and taxes to be made will help save our failing health systems, our overcrowded schools, build homes for the homeless, business development, employment, and any other social and economic programme we need.

