Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

ProCare Welcomes Scrapping Of $5 Prescription Fee In Today’s Budget

Thursday, 18 May 2023, 2:45 pm
Press Release: ProCare Health

Leading healthcare provider ProCare has today welcomed the removal of the $5 prescription copayment, as announced in today’s Budget.

Bindi Norwell, Chief Executive at ProCare says: “Scrapping the $5 prescription fee is something that we have called for from the Health Minister, so we are delighted that our calls have been heeded. Additionally, we are pleased for our community pharmacy colleagues, who have also been calling for this for some time.

“There is evidence showing that the $5 prescription fee acts as a barrier for many whānau across Aotearoa and results in them not taking their medication, thereby ending up even more unwell and requiring expensive hospital-based care.

“Today’s announcement will save the government money and shift the dial significantly from an equity perspective,” she continues.

Dr Allan Moffit, Clinical Director at ProCare says: “The recent Otago University research highlighted that for every 100 people who received free prescriptions, 33 were admitted to hospital and stayed for 208 days. However, for every 100 people who paid the $5 charge, 41 were admitted to hospital and stayed for 326 days. Removing the charge had a substantial effect on the odds of being hospitalised, reducing the number of admissions for mental health problems, the number of admissions for COPD, and the length of stay for COPD admissions.

“Today’s announcement is to be warmly welcomed,” he concludes.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from ProCare Health on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Government: Strong Economy Forecast To Weather The Storm


The economy is set to perform better than it did during the GFC despite the challenging global environment, with Treasury forecasting New Zealand will avoid recession. “The last few years have been challenging times for the international economy, with global inflation pressures and an economic slowdown weighing down prospects in New Zealand, and having a real impact on people’s lives,” Grant Robertson said. More>>

ALSO:




 
 


Budget 2023: FIRST Union - Boost Benefits And Support The Vulnerable With A Fairer Tax System

Tomorrow’s Budget should aim to support working people during the cost of living crisis by committing to boost benefits, extend universal public services like half-price public transport fares.More>>

ALSO:



The Conversation: Labour’s ‘No Frills’ Budget Points To An Uninspiring Election

If the recent flood of sleep-inducing pre-budget speeches and commentary is any indication, voters can expect largely unimaginative leadership that fails to prepare the country for an uncertain future. More>>



Tenants Action Wellington: Renters’ Rights Group Puts Pressure On Landlords After Loafers Lodge Fire

Tenants’ Action Wellington is shocked, saddened, and angered to hear about the deadly fire at Loafers Lodge today, which did not have functioning sprinklers. More>>
The Conversation: White-Collar Criminals Benefit From Leniency Provisions In NZ Law

If you look at the justice policies of the main political parties you’ll see references to gangs, violent criminals, greater investment in policing, social justice and problems with the criminal justice system. What you won’t see is any reference to white-collar crime. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 