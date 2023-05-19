NZ Emissions Trading Scheme Auction Settings Consultation Underway

The Government is launching public consultation on proposed updates to unit limits and price control settings for the New Zealand Emissions Trading Scheme (NZ ETS). Public consultation begins today (19 May) and will run for four weeks until 16 June.

Consultation provides an opportunity for members of the public to have their say on proposals to update unit limits and price control settings for the NZ ETS. The proposals include recent recommendations from the Climate Change Commission.

More information about the consultation is available on the Ministry for the Environment’s website: Feedback welcomed on auction settings for the NZ ETS | Ministry for the Environment.

