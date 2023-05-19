Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Almost 4.5 Million Census Forms Returned – Final Notice For Those Who Haven’t Yet Taken Part

Friday, 19 May 2023, 12:06 pm
Press Release: Census New Zealand

Almost 4.5 million people have returned their census forms so far, and households that have not taken part yet can expect to receive a Final Notice about the census, Stats NZ said today.

“We have received Individual Forms from the equivalent of 88 percent of the estimated population. This is a raw tally of the forms as they come in – before any data processing – but this gives us confidence we will be able to deliver quality national population data for Aotearoa New Zealand,” said Simon Mason, Deputy Government Statistician and Deputy Chief Executive Census and Collection Operations.

“Our efforts for the remaining few weeks of the 2023 Census are focused on getting those who have yet to do the census to fill out their forms, to support people in cyclone-affected areas, and continue our efforts at community events.”

Census form returns for people of Māori and Pacific ethnicity are lower than the rest of the population, equating to 72 percent and 76 percent of the estimated Māori and Pacific populations respectively.

“We are focusing effort on lifting responses from Māori and Pacific peoples, with the support of partnerships and collaborations,” said Simon Mason.

“For example, we have partnered with the Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency to support completion of census forms from non-responding households in Auckland.

“We welcome the experience and knowledge of collaboration partners, especially to connect with people in communities who are more reluctant to engage directly with the government.

“This work will continue for the rest of May and into June to ensure we give every person the opportunity to contribute to the data needed for communities, iwi, businesses, and local and central government to make the decisions that affect us all.”

On 3 May, census collectors stopped visiting households, except in the Far North, and Te Tairāwhiti and Hawke’s Bay regions where the census collection has been extended to 1 June following Cyclone Gabrielle.

Public and community organised events to support people to complete census forms continue to June.

The public 0800 CENSUS (0800 236 787) helpline will remain open until 30 June, which is the final date for the 2023 Census.

For people returning paper forms, they will need to arrive with Stats NZ by 30 June to be counted.

From today, around 55,000 Final Notice packs with new access codes and paper forms are being mailed to non-responding households.

“The Final Notice sets out the legal requirements of the census, including avoiding a fine up to $2,000 by taking part,” said Simon Mason.

“Please don’t delay – this is your last reminder. You need to return your census forms to us now.”

Note – Final Notices are not being delivered to households in Te Tairāwhiti and the Hawke’s Bay.

[ends]

Background:

1. To complete the census online now:

  • Go to www.census.govt.nz.
  • Click on the button “Start your census”.
  • Use one of the access codes provided in the letters/packs delivered to your household, and follow the questions asked.
  • You will be asked to complete a few questions to set up your household, and then fill out the Dwelling Form and Individual Forms for each person at your address on 7 March 2023.

If you need an access code or paper form, you can order them online at www.census.govt.nz or call 0800 236 787 (0800 CENSUS).

2. New Māori and Pacific resources

The most recent census campaign materials are available at:

Note the information provided on these pages may be used freely across any platform, but please attribute to “Stats NZ for the 2023 Census” in media.

Please contact census.communications@stats.govt.nz for any help using these materials.

3. Census support events

Information on the dates and locations of community events where people can get help to complete their census forms is available at:

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Census New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Budget


This year’s Budget is what a “targeted” and “no frills” response to the financial hardship facing hundreds of thousands of New Zealanders looks like. No doubt the scrapping of the $5 prescription charges will be of some help to people on low incomes and pensioners with multiple ailments. Otherwise, the $11.1 billion investment in health over four years was announced last year. More>>


ALSO:




 
 

National Road Carriers: Focus On Resilience Right, But Roading Deficit Remains

Budget addresses urgent need to respond to devastation caused by recent weather events, but fails to address long-term funding deficit caused by decades of under-investment. More>>


FIRST Union: Budget Supports Vulnerable With A Fairer Tax System

Tomorrow’s Budget should aim to support working people during the cost of living crisis by committing to boost benefits, extend universal public services like half-price public transport fares. More>>

ALSO:



The Conversation: Labour’s ‘No Frills’ Budget Points To An Uninspiring Election

If the recent flood of sleep-inducing pre-budget speeches and commentary is any indication, voters can expect largely unimaginative leadership that fails to prepare the country for an uncertain future. More>>


Tenants Action Wellington: Renters’ Rights Group Pressures Landlords After Loafers Lodge Fire

Tenants’ Action Wellington is shocked, saddened, and angered to hear about the deadly fire at Loafers Lodge today, which did not have functioning sprinklers. More>>

The Conversation: White-Collar Criminals Benefit From Leniency Provisions

If you look at the justice policies of the main political parties you’ll see references to gangs, violent criminals, greater investment in policing, social justice and problems with the criminal justice system. What you won’t see is any reference to white-collar crime. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 