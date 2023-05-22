Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Letter In Response To Concerns About The Measles Catch-up Vaccination Campaign

Monday, 22 May 2023, 2:14 pm
Press Release: Office of the Auditor-General

Dr Shane Reti MP wrote to us with concerns about the Ministry of Health’s Measles Catch-up vaccination campaign (the Campaign), including its cost, the number of vaccines that expired, and its failure to address Māori equity.

We found that the Campaign was not able to achieve its goals, or deliver value for money, because resources in the health system were redirected to respond to Covid-19. The pandemic had a material effect on the Campaign and this could not have been foreseen. The vaccines were ordered in October 2019, before Covid-19 emerged and became the Ministry’s priority for vaccinations. Most of the vaccine stock expired because Covid-19 delayed the Campaign.

We also comment on the need to set clear programme outcomes and be able to measure whether those outcomes have been achieved, generally and in relation to future vaccination campaigns.

You can read our full response to Dr Shane Reti MP on our website.

