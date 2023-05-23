Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Waste-to-Energy Doesn’t Fit Within A Para Kore Vision

Tuesday, 23 May 2023, 10:26 am
Press Release: Marae Para Kore

“Waste incineration does not align with tikanga Māori, and is seen by Para Kore as a false solution to solving our waste crisis,” said Jacqui Forbes, Kaihautu of Para Kore.

“Investing in building waste incinerators brings few benefits for communities. Instead we must ensure investment is redirected regionally to local people to build a Te Tiriti-led, zero waste and zero carbon future.”

“Māori communities – our marae, our papakainga – are most at risk from climate change. We cannot allow the building of waste incinerators that lock in contiual waste production and generate massive carbon emissions at the expense of our whakapapa and generations to come.”

Kaipara District Council has decided to investigate the feasibility of a waste-to-energy (WTE) incinerator. Mayor Craig Jepson has invited the Far North District Council, Whangārei District Council, Te Uri o Hau, Northland Inc and Auckland Council as potential partners, with a report due in June. Mayor Jepson spearheaded the failed incinerator project in Meremere back in 2000.

“Our current waste comes from the linear, extractive economy, which is based on maximising profits, not interconnectedness and reciprocity. Incinerating waste sustains this problematic cycle. The linear economy takes natural resources from our atua whānau. It consequently makes stuff, distributes stuff (sometimes globally), uses stuff and then throws it away. Incinerating waste is like creating a landfill in the sky. It continues to cause harm to the environment and not address the systemic issues at the core of our waste problem.”

“Whānau in Te Tai Tokerau have for a long time been rightfully angry about the massive new landfill being created in Dome Valley. It is a toxic project with unacceptable impacts on our iwi, hapū, taiao and hapori. Additional trucks put further congestion on North Auckland’s already broken transport system and adds danger for other road users. But an incinerator wouldn’t solve any of those problems, and in fact it creates more problems as it still needs a landfill for the ash.”

“Within te ao Māori, the relationships between land and humans are intimate. The Earth is our mother and the sky is our father. We are related to mountains, to rocks, to insects, to birds, to the rivers and bush, to all parts of the natural world. They are our ancestors, our relations. We are the teina, the youngest sibling, and part of the family of nature. We identify with landforms and the place.”

“Custodianship is passed down through generations, and the relationship is reciprocal - you look after the land; the land looks after you. Reciprocity is a highly regarded value within te ao Māori. “

“We need to draw on values of manaakitanga and kaitiakitanga to look after Ranginui and Papatūānuku and all the other atua and elements we are related to. The human species needs to get with the programme by living in a way that is compatible with nature where rubbish is not part of the design. The mokopuna of tomorrow are relying on us to do the right thing and demand climate justice. Our mokopuna are our responsibility. Para Kore Marae Incorporated says no to incineration of waste.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Marae Para Kore on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On The NZ Steel Deal

Goodness gracious: The National Party has come out against corporate welfare! Or at least it is dead against the government’s $140 million subsidy deal with New Zealand Steel, which will enable the installation of a new electric arc furnace, reduce the company’s reliance on coal, and mark a significant step towards meeting our international climate change commitments. More>>



 
 

National Party: Hipkins Needs A Commitment On India FTA Today

With Canada and India announcing a trade agreement, Chris Hipkins must secure a commitment to restart negotiations with Indian Prime Minister Modi. More>>



Government: NZ’s Biggest Ever Emissions Reduction Project

The Government is partnering with New Zealand Steel to deliver New Zealand’s largest emissions reduction project to date, with half of the coal being used at Glenbrook steel to be replaced with electricity to recycle scrap steel. More>>


National Road Carriers: Focus On Resilience Right, But Roading Deficit Remains

Budget addresses urgent need to respond to devastation caused by recent weather events, but fails to address long-term funding deficit caused by decades of under-investment. More>>


FIRST Union: Budget Supports Vulnerable With A Fairer Tax System

Tomorrow’s Budget should aim to support working people during the cost of living crisis by committing to boost benefits, extend universal public services like half-price public transport fares. More>>

ALSO:



The Conversation: Labour’s ‘No Frills’ Budget Points To An Uninspiring Election

If the recent flood of sleep-inducing pre-budget speeches and commentary is any indication, voters can expect largely unimaginative leadership that fails to prepare the country for an uncertain future. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 