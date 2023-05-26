Taxpayers’ Union Executive Director To Lead World Taxpayers Associations

The New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union extends its congratulations to its Co-founder and Executive Director, Jordan Williams, who was elected Chair and President of World Taxpayers Associations (WTA) at this week's WTA General Meeting in Prague, Czech Republic, by the attending 22 taxpayer-protection organisations from 20 countries. The WTA is an international coalition of 47 taxpayer advocacy groups from across the globe and is incorporated in Sweden. Mr Williams has served on its Board since 2019.

The New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union, an independent grassroots organisation dedicated to protecting the rights and interests of New Zealand taxpayers, commends Williams on his new global leadership role.

Laurence Kubiak, Chair of the New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union, said:

“This is a significant recognition of Jordan's work in advocating for taxpayer rights and making the Taxpayers’ Union a respected organisation in the international movement. New Zealanders can be proud that one of our own is now leading this global charge for fiscal responsibility, fairness, and accountability."

“As Jordan takes up this new role, we are confident that he will bring the same passion and rigour that he has shown in his service to New Zealand’s taxpayers.”

The Chair and President role is part-time, and is assisted by a General Secretary (based within the Spanish Taxpayers’ Union) and Treasurer (Canadian Taxpayers’ Federation). Jordan will continue as Executive Director of the Taxpayers’ Union.

The New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union extends its warmest congratulations to Jordan, and anticipates that his leadership of the WTA will contribute positively to the global conversation around taxpayer rights, accountability, and fiscal prudence.

© Scoop Media

