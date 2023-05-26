Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Mama Hooch Rapists’ WhatsApp Group Members Called Out

Friday, 26 May 2023, 11:45 am
Press Release: Stop Demand

A group calling for action to stop sexual violence against women and children has welcomed the lifting of name suppression for the predatory Christchurch-based brothers, Daniel Jaz (40) and Roberto Jaz (38).

However, it says a spotlight also needs to be shone on a larger group of men around them.

Group chat exchanges across various apps including WhatsApp and Viber, that formed part of the trial evidence, showed the rapists joked with and shared photos and accounts of their hunting down, drugging, raping and denigrating of young women with a much wider group.

In one reported chat, one of the rapist’s bragged, ‘I smashed her’. When asked ‘how did you seal it…I thought you said she wasn’t keen’ he responded with a slang term for Rohypnol, a date rape drug. The pair then laughed via chat.

Stop Demand’s founder, Denise Ritchie, says “Each one of these group chat members would have had numerous opportunities to call out these rapists’ behaviour or report them to police. It seems none did. Each of these men were collusive bystanders to the serial rape of numerous women. Worse, some clearly found the raping of women to be funny.”

Ritchie says, “Each one of these men holds some culpability. Even if not in law, then morally and ethically. They allowed rape and the sexual denigration of women to occur. They each should be challenged to take a good, hard look at themselves. These men should hang their heads in shame, particularly if they are partners to women or fathers to daughters.”

Stop Demand says that the conclusion of this case against two rapists should not be the end of the conversation, rather the beginning of another. Why did other men find this behaviour okay? Why did other men, knowing of the rapes, do nothing to stop it?

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Stop Demand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On America’s Plunge Into Religious Extremism

Yikes. If either Donald Trump or Florida governor Ron De Santis win next year’s presidential contest with Joe Biden, the commander-in-chief of the world’s greatest nuclear arsenal will be beholden to millions of voters who expect Armageddon to occur during their lifetimes. Unfortunately, the Republican Party is being led by people calling for a militant form of Christian nationalism, or even a full-blown Christian theocracy. More>>



 
 

Government: New Campaign Suggests Energy Saving Tips

Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods has launched a new public information campaign to help Kiwis keep their homes warm and dry with lower power bills this winter... More>>


Government: 8% Pay Boost For GPs & Community Nurses

About 6,100 more GPs, community nurses, and kaiāwhina will be eligible for pay rises of 8% on average to reduce pay disparities with nurses in hospitals... More>>


NZ Council Of Trade Unions: National’s Tax Plan Blows Out To $8.2 Billion

The cost of the National Party’s promised changes to tax thresholds has blown out to a total of $8.2 billion over four years, according to Council of Trade Unions... More>>


National Party: Measles Campaign Cost $1,300 Per Person

The Auditor General has confirmed Labour’s botched measles catch-up campaign lacked targets and did not achieve its goals, says Health Spokesperson Shane Reti... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 