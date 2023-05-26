Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Democracy In New Zealand – Could It Be Better?

Friday, 26 May 2023, 3:26 pm
Press Release: Association of Former Members of Parliament

As the general election approaches, secondary school students are being challenged to the ‘run the ruler’ over New Zealand’s democracy.

An essay competition launched today calls on secondary school students to identify the important elements of a successful democracy, explain their value and consider whether they can be improved – in New Zealand.

“Democracy underpins New Zealand’s political system,” says Hon Peter Dunne, president of the Association of Former Members of the Parliament of New Zealand (the Association). “But what makes a successful democracy? Do we have the essential components? How could we make our democracy better?

“Secondary school students come to this issue with fresh minds and fresh ideas. The recent debate on the voting age shows that young people are engaged and thinking about democracy. We want to encourage that interest and provide a way for it to be channelled.”

The Association runs an essay competition every three years to increase young people’s understanding of how New Zealand’s democracy works and to encourage young people to engage in the political process. The competition is open to Year 12 and 13 students.

“Essays will be judged on originality, creativity and substance by an independent judging panel, says Mr Dunne.

“The essay must be the original work of the student and no more than 1500 words. We encourage essayists to reference facts or opinions sourced from elsewhere.

“The competition closes on 9 July 2023 – one week into the term break. A generous cash prize is awarded to the winner, together with a trip to parliament to see our democracy in action.

“This is a great opportunity for students with an interest in democracy, politics, history, social studies or equity to put the figurative ‘pen to paper’ and contribute to the debate on improving democracy in New Zealand,” says Mr Dunne.

Secondary School Students’ Essay Competition

Topic: “What are the important elements of a successful democracy in New Zealand? Why are they important, does New Zealand 
currently meet them, and can they be improved?”

Eligibility

Open to Year 12 and Year 13 secondary students

Prize

$1,000 cash prize plus a trip to Parliament including:

  • A parliamentary tour
  • Seeing MPs in action in the Debating Chamber and in a Select Committee
  • A visit to the Parliamentary Library
  • Meeting MPs including the Speaker and former MPs

Note: Winner will be invited to be accompanied by a parent or guardian for the trip to Parliament.

The Triennial Secondary School Students’ Essay Competition is sponsored by the Association of Former Members of Parliament of New Zealand. The purpose of the competition is to increase young people’s understanding of how New Zealand’s democracy works by gaining know-ledge about the structure of government, the legislative process involving Parliament and the Executive and the effects of these on citizens.

Criteria

  • Up to 1500 words
  • Essays will be judged on originality, creativity and substance by an independent judging panel
  • Essays should be accompanied by a cover sheet listing:
  • Name of student
  • Year group
  • Contact details (phone/email)
  • Name & address of school

Useful links:
www.afmpnz.org.nz
www.parliament.nz/en
www.elections.nz/
www.democracyproject.nz/

