Cost Of Living Budget Delivers For Mangere

The Chris Hipkins Government is delivering for Mangere with a package of cost of living measures to ease the pressure on local households, says Hon Aupito William Sio.

“I welcome the Government’s focus on the bread and butter issues and the things that matter most to New Zealanders – tackling the cost of living. This Budget delivers by providing cost of living relief across key expenses families’ experience – childcare, healthcare, transport and power bills,” says Hon Aupito William Sio.

“I know it’s tough for families in Mangere right now. That’s why this Budget adds to the cost of living support we have already put in place by introducing a number of new targeted measures that will also deliver long-term results,

“Families will have access to cheaper childcare with two-year-olds now eligible for the 20 hours free ECE subsidy Saving up to $133.20 a week for parent, says Hon Aupito William Sio.

“We’re helping out with health costs by making most prescriptions free. An estimated three million people across New Zealand will no longer have to worry about the cost of collecting medication including the 770,000 over the age of 65 who received prescription medicines in the community last year, says Lemauga Lydia Sosene.

“More than 1.6 million New Zealanders in total will now benefit from free or half priced public transport; with 774,000 additional children and young people now eligible for the Community Connect discount scheme, says Lemauga Lydia Sosene.

In addition Budget 2023 builds on the Government’s record public housing programme with funding to deliver 3,000 additional public homes by June 2025.

“The Chris Hipkins Government is delivering a practical budget that will provide support for families in Mangere laying the foundations for a better tomorrow,” says Hon Aupito William Sio.

“I am pleased the Labour Government is looking at the bread and butter issues, with a specific focus on families and young children prioritising Education and financial assistance”, says Lemauga Lydia Sosene List MP based in Mangere.

A full list of Budget 23 initiatives can be found at beehive.govt.nz

