New Zealand First Announces Kaikoura Candidate

New Zealand First is pleased to announce Jamie Arbuckle, Marlborough District Councillor, to stand as a candidate for the Kaikoura electorate at this year’s General Election.

Jamie Arbuckle is an outstanding contributor to New Zealand First and his local community.

Arbuckle, a local councillor for over 13 years, has represented the New Zealand First Party in general elections since 2017. A Hearings RMA Commissioner, he is also Chair of the Economic, Finance & Community Committee in Marlborough.

Arbuckle’s extensive knowledge of Local Government matters and the Resource Management Act will add critical experience to the New Zealand First team. As a long term councillor of five terms he has a deep understanding of the Marlborough region and the Kaikoura electorate.

Arbuckle is well known locally for his family’s long involvement in farming and horticulture in the region. He has a Business and Management Diploma and is married to Sally with four children aged 15-23. A Blenheim local, Arbuckle is a regular at his local market, as well as community sporting events.

