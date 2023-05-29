Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
114,000 Not-for-profits In Aotearoa Make A Difference To People And Planet!

Monday, 29 May 2023, 11:20 am
Press Release: Community Governance Aotearoa

Community Governance Aotearoa is set to launch our first ‘I Love Community Governance’ Nationwide Online Event on Friday 16 June, 2023.

This free online event is designed to be interactive, engaging, and connect attendees to the many organisations and thought leaders who give their time to govern not-for-profits.

“Join our community as we come together for this very special event – celebrating the commitment volunteers make, day in, day out (and night), through our governance roles’ says Rose Hiha-Agnew, Community Governance Aotearoa Chief Executive Officer – Tumu Whakarae.

Leading organisations Te Taumata Toi-a-Iwi, Volunteering NZ and Sport NZ will share their kaupapa with us. We also have some heavy hitters on the speaker list including Kevin Biggar, Rob Campbell, Barry Baker and Dr Claire Achmad. There’s important and deeply relevant Te Tiriti kōrero from Tania Te Whenua.

With over 114,000 NFP/NGOs in Aotearoa, this free virtual event is sure to equip attendees with new knowledge and connections to support them in their important mahi.

Our sector is wide and diverse: from small, informal committees, to incorporated societies and charitable trusts, Māori land trusts and social enterprises and social purpose businesses.

Join us and bring a friend!

With thanks to our primary event sponsor:
 

Find more from Community Governance Aotearoa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
