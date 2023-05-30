Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

De-intensify Agriculture Only Way To Save High Country Lakes

Tuesday, 30 May 2023, 10:46 am
Press Release: Fish and Game New Zealand

The declining state of Canterbury’s high country lakes shown in a new Ministry for the Environment report highlights that intensive agriculture should never have been allowed in these sensitive ecosystems, says Fish & Game New Zealand.

The newly released Ōtūwharekai/Ashburton Lakes lessons-learnt report outlines the ongoing deterioration of freshwater health in this network of wetlands and small to medium-sized lakes of national ecological significance.

"The alarming state of these outstanding ecosystems is despite the rural community going above and beyond to meet regulations, working to implement Farm Environment Plans and voluntarily adopting good management practices," says Corina Jordan, Chief Executive of Fish & Game.

"But that was never going to be enough for this highly vulnerable area. Our concern is that the community are not being told what’s really needed to protect these sensitive natural environments, and that’s ultimately to return to extensive sheep based farming systems. Farm Environment Plans and Good Management Practices were never going to be enough."

The report shows elevated levels of nitrogen and phosphorus, with the lakes partly eutrophic, elevated sediment and nutrient levels, algae growth, and reduced clarity. None met the objectives in the Land and Water Regional Plan (LWRP) for the Trophic Level Index (TLI) score in the period between 2017 and 2021, and some are failing to meet national bottom lines.

This decline coincides with an intensification in farming land uses from around 1990 to 2010, involving increases in cattle numbers, fertiliser use, winter forage grazing, and vegetation change (from indigenous shrubs and tussock to shallow-rooted pasture grasses).

"The reality is that we’ve known for a generation that we can’t have this level of intensive agriculture in these sensitive environments without causing the significant deterioration captured in this report," says Jordan.

"With these farming systems on Crown pastoral lease land, I believe it’s been irresponsible of our leaders, for both the environment and farmers, to have allowed the land use to intensify as it has.

"No one is winning. It’s bad for the environment, it’s bad for farmers in particular current extensive farmers as they get caught up in new regulatory requirements aimed at intensive agriculture, and it’s bad for New Zealand’s overall agricultural brand and social licence to operate.

"Now, we need to see responsible leadership and a conversation with the community and local government around de-intensification of agriculture in these high country lake environments. Solutions look like a return to extensive farming systems such as Merino systems that have low nitrogen and phosphorous inputs, support an integrated landscape with biodiversity, and no irrigation."

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Fish and Game New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On National‘s Aversion To Transparency

In the last year of a second term in government the election outcome shouldn’t even be close. All that’s required for a competent Opposition to be ahead in the polls is an ability to look like a credible government-in-waiting. Instead, we’ve got a very tight contest. There’s a reason for that. Under its current leader, National can’t manage to stop its own avowed coalition partner from stealing its traditional supporters.More>>



 
 

Labour Congress 2023: Chris Hipkins Speech

126 days ago I had the tremendous honour of becoming the Leader of the Labour Party and three days after that the enormous privilege of being sworn in as New Zealand’s 41st Prime Minister... More>>


Labour Congress 2023: Grant Robertson Speech

Welcome to sunny and calm Wellington, which I know those of you who are visiting would of course expect to be the case. It’s been a busy week since we put forward the 2023 Budget... More>>


Government: New Campaign Suggests Energy Saving Tips

Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods has launched a new public information campaign to help Kiwis keep their homes warm and dry with lower power bills this winter... More>>


NZ Council Of Trade Unions: National’s Tax Plan Blows Out To $8.2 Billion

The cost of the National Party’s promised changes to tax thresholds has blown out to a total of $8.2 billion over four years, according to Council of Trade Unions... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 