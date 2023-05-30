NZ Screen Producers Guild Responds To Government Review Of The Screen Production Grant



The screen producers' guild SPADA has welcomed the results of the Government review of the NZ Screen Production Grant (NZSPG), which it sees as a common sense response to the current needs of the screen industry.

SPADA President Irene Gardiner said the guild had advocated for the domestic SPG to be able to be combined with NZ On Air and Te Māngai Pāho funds to make the funding pathway for local productions stronger, and had argued against some of the proposed local SPG conditions suggested in the options paper, as they could stifle production activity.

"We're very pleased that our concerns and suggestions have been listened to and look forward to the further work that will take place on how to make the SPG rebate and NZOA/TMP funding work best for the local screen industry. With the right investment we can contribute even more to New Zealand, both economically and culturally."

"We're also happy with the announcement that some further work will be done on career development for the industry through either a skills levy or skills plan for productions."

Gardiner said SPADA was also pleased to see that the SPG will be re-named the NZ Screen Production Rebate. "There's always been a confusion that the funding is something of a taxpayer gift to screen producers, when nothing could be further from the truth. NZSPG productions – both domestic and international - inject millions into the New Zealand economy and in return they get a rebate. That's the international standard.

"Screen is a $3 billion industry for New Zealand, employing between 15,000 and 20,000 people. The international and domestic sectors are a tight eco-system, helping and supporting each other, so the decision to simplify and clarify the criteria around the 5 per cent uplift for international productions is also important as it helps keep NZ competitive internationally.

"We're very pleased that the Government continues to see the value of our sector and has enhanced aspects of the SPG to help support and develop our industry and its contribution to New Zealand."

In summary the changes include:

Funding changes to bolster New Zealand content by allowing all domestic productions to access the NZSPG and production funding from NZ On Air, Te Māngai Pāho and NZFC.

The redevelopment of the 5% Uplift rebate for international productions to make the criteria clearer and more objective and the process more efficient.

The Post-Production, Digital and Visual Effects Grant (PDV) returning to a solid 20% and lowering the qualifying expenditure threshold from $500K to $250K.

The NZSPG will become The New Zealand Screen Production Rebate to reflect more accurately that it is a rebate on expenditure undertaken.

Final details of the changes, including implementation timeframes will be shared by the end of July 2023.

© Scoop Media

