Response To Our Recommendations About Infrastructure As A Service

Tuesday, 30 May 2023, 2:07 pm
Press Release: Office of the Auditor-General

We have published a letter from Te Tari Taiwhenua | Department of Internal Affairs in response to recommendations made in our 2018 report Infrastructure as a Service: Are the benefits being achieved?

This report looked at whether the Government Chief Information Office (GCIO, now Te Kōtui Whitiwhiti | Digital Public Service) was adequately monitoring and reporting Infrastructure as a Service’s progress towards achieving its expected benefits.

We recommended that the GCIO work with public organisations to:

  • agree a set of measures for all of its shared information and communications technology services, including Infrastructure as a Service; and
  • use these measures to consistently monitor the effectiveness and efficiency of the services and report information about their benefits.

We asked Te Tari Taiwhenua | Department of Internal Affairs for an update on its response to these recommendations. We requested this update because we want to provide public transparency on progress with addressing our recommendations. We have not audited the information in this update.

