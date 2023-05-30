Response To Our Recommendations About Infrastructure As A Service
Tuesday, 30 May 2023, 2:07 pm
Press Release: Office of the Auditor-General
We have published
a letter from Te Tari Taiwhenua | Department of Internal
Affairs in response to recommendations made in our 2018
report Infrastructure
as a Service: Are the benefits being
achieved?
This report looked at whether the
Government Chief Information Office (GCIO, now Te Kōtui
Whitiwhiti | Digital Public Service) was adequately
monitoring and reporting Infrastructure as a Service’s
progress towards achieving its expected benefits.
We
recommended that the GCIO work with public organisations
to:
- agree a set of measures for all of its shared
information and communications technology services,
including Infrastructure as a Service; and
- use these
measures to consistently monitor the effectiveness and
efficiency of the services and report information about
their benefits.
We asked Te Tari Taiwhenua |
Department of Internal Affairs for an update on its response
to these recommendations. We requested this update because
we want to provide public transparency on progress with
addressing our recommendations. We have not audited the
information in this
update.
© Scoop Media
