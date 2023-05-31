Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

EDS Finds Significant Gaps In Current Law For Managed Retreat

Wednesday, 31 May 2023, 10:28 am
Press Release: Environmental Defence Society

EDS has released its second working paper as part of its Aotearoa New Zealand’s Climate Change Adaptation Act: Building a Durable Future project. The project is focussed on developing recommendations for the content of the new Climate Adaptation Act, which has taken on more urgency given recent climate-related disasters across the country.

Working Paper 2, co-authored by EDS Policy Director Raewyn Peart and Legal and Policy Researcher Benjamin Tombs, focuses on the extent to which current law and policy provides for managed retreat and identifies gaps which will need to be filled by the new Climate Adaptation Act or other legislative amendment.

“Recent events have focused the national consciousness on the need to move communities and infrastructure out of areas which are subject to growing climate-related risks,” said Ms Peart.

“Our review of current law and policy has demonstrated that we do not have adequate legislative tools in the legal toolbox to enable that to happen.

“Of particular concern is the lack of clear rules to prevent new or intensified development in areas subject to risk. What the Auckland Anniversary Day floods highlighted was the extent to which councils are still consenting development in high risk areas.

“We will also need to ensure that Māori are supported in adapting to climate risks, particularly where marae and other structures need to be relocated to safe locations which may not be currently owned by the affected iwi or hapū.

“There is a gap in responsibilities to identify and communicate risks to affected property owners and communities. Although we now have a mandated six-yearly national climate risk assessment, there are no similar requirements at the regional or local levels.

“We also lack a legal framework for adaptation planning including linking adaptation plans to funding. This means that community-developed plans can languish when it comes to implementation.

“The acquisition of affected land is also problematic under current law. It is unclear whether the Public Works Act can be used to acquire land for managed retreat and the compensation requirements, which relate to the market value of land at the time of transfer, are not well-configured to a managed retreat situation. At that stage, land may have little market value given the extent of the known risk.

“When it comes to management of vacated land, it would be helpful to have a reserve category under the Reserves Act focused on the restoration of previously occupied land. Restoration of these areas can help both address climate change and biodiversity risks.

“EDS acknowledges funding support for the project from ASB Bank, Beca, IAG New Zealand, Wellington City Council and Auckland Council.

“We welcome constructive feedback on our working paper which will be incorporated into our final synthesis report due later this year,” concluded Ms Peart.

A copy of the working paper can be accessed here.

© Scoop Media

Environmental Defence Society

Environmental Defence Society

EDS is a not-for-profit environmental organisation committed to improving environmental outcomes within New Zealand.

The Environmental Defence Society (EDS) is a professionally run, independent environmental group that was established in 1971. It brings together the disciplines of science, planning, landscape and the law.

MORE ABOUT EDS

It operates as a think-tank, providing thought leadership on key environmental issues as well as representing the environment before councils and the courts.

EDS is located at the collaborative and business aware end of the environmental movement, seeking constructive engagement with all sectors, to achieve good environmental and economic outcomes for all New Zealanders. It has influence.

It also plays an education role, helping business, councils, community groups and iwi to better understand best practice resource management. EDS runs national and regional conferences and seminars on topical issues.

EDS is a registered charity and donations to it are tax-deductible.

Contact Environmental Defence Society

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Sending Mixed Messages Out On Purpose

National has developed a novel election strategy. It involves being both for and against almost every issue that comes down the pike. National Party leader Christopher Luxon opposes the bi-lingual use of te reo in the naming of government departments.
Dutifully National’s transport spokesperson Simeon Brown has since opposed the addition of te reo to road signage on the grounds that this would be “confusing.” Yet as soon the media began reporting about National’s dog-whistling to racists, Chris Bishop emerged to “clarify” that National had no problem “in principle” with using te reo on public signage. More>>



 
 

Government: Supporting A Strong Future For Screen Sector

The Government is making it easier for the screen sector to access support in order to attract more domestic and international film productions to help grow the economy. More>>


Labour Congress 2023: Chris Hipkins Speech

126 days ago I had the tremendous honour of becoming the Leader of the Labour Party and three days after that the enormous privilege of being sworn in as New Zealand’s 41st Prime Minister. More>>


National: Benefit Numbers Projected To Rise

The Budget shows a concerning rise in benefit numbers in the next two years, National’s Social Development & Employment spokesperson Louise Upston says. More>>


Government: New Campaign Suggests Energy Saving Tips

Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods has launched a new public information campaign to help Kiwis keep their homes warm and dry with lower power bills this winter. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 