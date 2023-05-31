Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Unions Celebrate Hospitality And Security FPAs

Wednesday, 31 May 2023, 10:38 am
New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

Working people across the country are celebrating the arrival of two more Fair Pay Agreements

Yesterday, hospitality workers successfully initiated an FPA, in a move that will improve the lives of around 160,000 people, say the New Zealand Council of Trade Unions.

The security industry was also given a green light for a Fair Pay Agreement, which will lift working conditions for all security guards in the country.

NZCTU President Richard Wagstaff applauded the work done by Unite Union, E tū and the working people in these industries.

“Working people in the hospitality and security industries are showing up collectively to fight for a better future. We’re pleased to celebrate this important milestone alongside them. We wholeheartedly believe that FPAs will be integral in rejuvenating the hospitality and security industries, with better pay, working conditions, training, and health and safety practices.

“We also applaud organisations like the New Zealand Security Association fronting up to support FPAs. This is what true leadership in business looks like.”

New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

NZCTU

Te Kauae Kaimahi

The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions Te Kauae Kaimahi brings together over 350,000 New Zealand union members in 40 affiliated unions. We are the united voice for working people and their families in New Zealand.

