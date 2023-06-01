NZ First Secured 1800 New Frontline Police - Not Labour
Thursday, 1 June 2023, 12:54 pm
Press Release: New Zealand First Party
During New Zealand First coalition negotiations our
policy was to train and resource 1800 new frontline police.
We secured this coalition policy win to ensure our streets
had a police force that could tackle crime - after years of
neglect.
Remember those previous nine years of neglect
saw a ‘tag and release’ policy implemented under the
previous government - but Labour have now just doubled down
and don’t even want to ‘tag’ them.
No other
Party, including Labour, came close to our ambition of
delivering that number of frontline police for our
communities.
We now need to sort out our court system.
No more ‘catch and release’. There is no point
increasing police numbers if violent criminals are not kept
off our streets and out of our communities.
Laws need
to be introduced that ensure criminals are caught and
properly held to account - it certainly won’t be home
detention sitting in their
backsides.
