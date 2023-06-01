Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
BSA Welcomes Consultation On Safer Online Services And Media Platforms

Thursday, 1 June 2023, 2:08 pm
Press Release: Broadcasting Standards Authority

The Broadcasting Standards Authority welcomes today’s launch of the public discussion document, Safer Online Services and Media Platforms, on a proposed new content regulation framework.

The Authority has long been an advocate for a more flexible regulatory system that reflects the changing ways audiences consume content along with the major ongoing shifts in the media sector.

BSA Acting Chief Executive Helen Cruse says the Authority has actively supported the review, providing expert input drawing on its 33 years of experience as a leading regulator of media content.

“We support the review’s focus on developing a framework that primarily concerns itself with content rather than platforms. This approach will help to future-proof any new system by enabling it to flex and adapt to continuing changes in platforms, technology and audiences’ media consumption habits.

“We believe it’s vital that a new regulatory regime must also continue to protect freedom of speech, while allowing for appropriate limits on this freedom to address harmful content.”

Cruse says the Authority remains a supporter of a co-regulatory approach, as long as there are appropriate regulatory safeguards for dealing with non-compliance.

“As part of a co-regulatory system for over three decades, the BSA has seen first-hand the key role media organisations can play in maintaining standards and upholding the principles of free speech without harm.

“We look forward to continuing to contribute to the review in whatever way is useful, alongside the industry and audiences,” she says.

© Scoop Media

Find more from Broadcasting Standards Authority on InfoPages.
 
 
 
