Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Report Highlights Lessons For Public Organisations Supporting Improved Outcomes For Māori

Thursday, 1 June 2023, 2:12 pm
Press Release: Office of the Auditor-General

A new report from the Auditor-General on four initiatives to improve outcomes for Māori has highlighted the importance of strong relationships between public organisations and Māori, and of taking the time needed to build these relationships.

However, the Auditor-General also saw a lack of reporting on whether the initiatives were achieving their expected outcomes – an issue common across the public sector.

The Government has committed significant funding to initiatives focused specifically on improving outcomes for Māori. Auditor-General John Ryan wanted to understand how four such initiatives were delivering against expectations, what has been achieved, and what lessons could be learned.

Overall, Mr Ryan says, the funding was spent as intended and there are elements of good practice that could be applied more widely.

“A common and critical success factor was a strong relationship between public organisations and Māori, built on mutual trust and respect,” Mr Ryan says.

“Building effective and enduring relationships takes time. From what we saw, taking this time is critical to success. Meaningfully and authentically engaging with those they are looking to work with is important for any government initiative.

“Balancing the legitimate expectation for timely delivery against ensuring time is taken to understand what is needed, and how best to deliver it, is often a challenge for public organisations. In these initiatives, the public organisations involved have generally done this well. As a result, we heard positive feedback from Māori for these initiatives.”

Mr Ryan says the ultimate test, however, is whether the initiatives deliver the outcomes that were intended.

The public and Parliament expect to see value for the money that governments invest in improving outcomes for New Zealanders. The initiatives we looked at have not yet done enough to report publicly on what they have achieved for the money invested in them.

“This is not unique to these initiatives. I have written extensively about my concern that reporting on new initiatives is not currently adequate to provide Parliament and the public with the information needed to hold the Government to account for the spending of public money.”

Mr Ryan encourages all public organisations to consider and apply the findings and recommendations to the work they are doing to support improved outcomes for Māori.

“In particular, strong relationships with Māori was critical to progress on these four initiatives. This is an important lesson for all work aimed at improving outcomes for Māori.”

About the initiatives

The report looked at three agencies and four initiatives that aim to support improved outcomes for Māori, and which have received new or increased funding in recent years:

  • He Poutama Rangatahi;
  • The Māori Agribusiness Extension Programme (MABx);
  • Te Ahu o te Reo Māori; and
  • Whānau Engagement.

He Poutama Rangatahi is administered by the Ministry of Social Development and MABx is administered by the Ministry for Primary Industries. Both Te Ahu o te Reo Māori and Whānau Engagement are administered by the Ministry of Education.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Office of the Auditor-General on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Sending Mixed Messages Out On Purpose

National has developed a novel election strategy. It involves being both for and against almost every issue that comes down the pike. National Party leader Christopher Luxon opposes the bi-lingual use of te reo in the naming of government departments. Dutifully, National’s transport spokesperson Simeon Brown has also opposed the addition of te reo to road signage on the grounds that this would be “confusing.” Yet as soon the media began reporting about National’s dog-whistling to racists, Chris Bishop emerged to “clarify” that National had no problem “in principle” with using te reo on public signage. More>>



 
 

Government: National Space Policy Launched

The next ‘giant leap’ in New Zealand’s space journey has been taken today with the launch of the National Space Policy, Economic Development Minister Barbara Edmonds announced. More>>


Government: Supporting A Strong Future For Screen Sector

The Government is making it easier for the screen sector to access support in order to attract more domestic and international film productions to help grow the economy. More>>


Business NZ Energy Council: Govt Emissions Target Possible, Big Changes Required

New modelling on New Zealand’s energy system reveals the Government’s 2035 emissions target can be met but will require significant investment, changes to the current regulatory environment as well behavioural change. More>>


National: Benefit Numbers Projected To Rise

The Budget shows a concerning rise in benefit numbers in the next two years, National’s Social Development & Employment spokesperson Louise Upston says. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 