Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Taxing Urea Better Than He Waka Eke Noa But Stronger Action Needed

Thursday, 1 June 2023, 4:03 pm
Press Release: Greenpeace

Greenpeace Aotearoa is calling out the agriculture industry’s "undue influence" over the Government’s agricultural emissions policy, saying that " predatory denial and delay" have stalled the development of plans to price and reduce climate pollution.

Greenpeace climate and agriculture campaigner, Christine Rose, says "the Government’s indication yesterday that the introduction of a urea tax is not under meaningful consideration because industry doesn’t support it, is indicative of a wider problem.

"The agriculture industry has too much influence over the Government's climate policy. Ongoing delays with emissions pricing have been manufactured by Big Dairy so that they can continue polluting the climate without repercussions, while the rest of us pay the price."

"This year will be a climate election, and we expect all political parties to put forward strong policies to rapidly reduce climate pollution from agriculture. We need a political climate shift, where urgent climate action is the priority - and that means tackling Big Dairy, New Zealand’s worst climate polluter," says Rose.

"The agri-industry’s emissions reduction scheme, ‘He Waka Eke Noa’, has never been a realistic way to cut climate pollution. We need bold, smart, and ambitious policies that enable us to cut methane emissions by 30% by 2030, in line with the Global Methane Pledge. That must include a full phase-out of synthetic nitrogen fertiliser, through a sinking lid policy."

"Everyone has the right to a safe and stable climate and healthy environment," says Rose. "The Government must regulate the intensive dairy industry now, because Big Dairy cannot be allowed to take that right away from us."

© Scoop Media

Greenpeace

Greenpeace

Greenpeace exists because this fragile earth deserves a voice.

Greenpeace is an independent global campaigning organisation that acts to change attitudes and behaviour, to protect and conserve the environment and to promote peace.

Contact Greenpeace

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Sending Mixed Messages Out On Purpose

National has developed a novel election strategy. It involves being both for and against almost every issue that comes down the pike. National Party leader Christopher Luxon opposes the bi-lingual use of te reo in the naming of government departments. Dutifully, National’s transport spokesperson Simeon Brown has also opposed the addition of te reo to road signage on the grounds that this would be “confusing.” Yet as soon the media began reporting about National’s dog-whistling to racists, Chris Bishop emerged to “clarify” that National had no problem “in principle” with using te reo on public signage. More>>



 
 

Government: To Support Councils With Buyout And Better Protection Of Cyclone And Flood Affected Properties

The Government will enter into a funding arrangement with councils in cyclone and flood affected regions to support them to offer a voluntary buyout for owners of Category 3 designated residential properties... More>>
Government: National Space Policy Launched

The next ‘giant leap’ in New Zealand’s space journey has been taken today with the launch of the National Space Policy, Economic Development Minister Barbara Edmonds announced... More>>


Business NZ Energy Council: Govt Emissions Target Possible, Big Changes Required

New modelling on New Zealand’s energy system reveals the Government’s 2035 emissions target can be met but will require significant investment, changes to the current regulatory environment as well behavioural change... More>>


National: Benefit Numbers Projected To Rise

The Budget shows a concerning rise in benefit numbers in the next two years, National’s Social Development & Employment spokesperson Louise Upston says... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 