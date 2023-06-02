Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Climate Justice Group Cautions Unconstrained Renewable Energy Push

Friday, 2 June 2023, 10:00 am
Press Release: Climate Justice Taranaki

Climate Justice Taranaki criticises the Ministry for Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE)’s proposals to enable vast expansion of renewable energy generation and transmission by removing policy barriers.

“The proposed national policy statements require regional councils, territorial authorities and decision makers to recognise the supposed national significance and benefits of increasing renewable electricity generation ‘at any scale and in any location’. The statements even enable such development to impact on significant natural values and areas. This is totally unacceptable,” said Catherine Cheung, researcher of Climate Justice Taranaki.

“For sure, we need to decarbonise, but renewable energy development should only occur at the right scales and in the right place, or else we risk losing land for food production, degrading our dwindling natural areas and coastal environments.

We are in the twin crises of climate change and ecological collapse. The two are intricately linked. Policies for one must support the other, not worsen it. Healthy ecosystems store carbon dioxide effectively for free. They are our allies in mitigating climate change. Why would we destroy or damage them just to make new electricity?” continued Cheung.

“Indeed society needs energy. But more importantly, we need to ensure energy equity, democracy and resilience for community wellbeing. Building more and larger renewable generation capacity does not equate to these, especially when precious new energy is squandered by energy-hungry and profit-driven industries. Fundamental reforms of our energy and electricity markets are needed to change things for the better. Unlike large, centralised energy generation dominated by a few money-spinning gentailers, many local, small-scale or community-based renewable energy systems would foster energy participation, equity and resilience, especially in times of extreme weather. Integrating such distributed energy systems with shared electric vehicles would generate further co-benefits and flexibilities. Rather than working in silos, we need to recognise the linkages and make policies and projects that produce synergies and co-benefits.

The reality is that globally and in Aotearoa New Zealand, planetary boundaries including greenhouse gas emissions, biodiversity loss, nitrogen and phosphate pollution, have already been breached, while social thresholds, notably equality, continue to fall short. ‘Degrowth’ involves reducing frivolous energy and material demands while investing in community wellbeing. Greater support for public services covering health, housing and transport, local foods, nature restoration, resource circularity and unpaid care workers, offer solutions that the current extractive and exploitative economy cannot,” concluded Cheung.

Background reading:

https://climatejusticetaranaki.files.wordpress.com/2023/06/cjt-submission-on-mbie-consenting-renewables-1june23-.pdf

https://goodlife.leeds.ac.uk/

https://environment.govt.nz/publications/a-safe-operating-space-for-new-zealandaotearoa-translating-the-planetary-boundaries-framework/

https://www.treasury.govt.nz/news-and-events/our-events/wellbeing-report-seminar-series-doughnut-economics-action-perspectives-aotearoa

https://www.degrowth.nz/

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Climate Justice Taranaki on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Sending Mixed Messages Out On Purpose

National has developed a novel election strategy. It involves being both for and against almost every issue that comes down the pike. National Party leader Christopher Luxon opposes the bi-lingual use of te reo in the naming of government departments.

Dutifully, National’s transport spokesperson Simeon Brown has also opposed the addition of te reo to road signage on the grounds that this would be “confusing.” Yet as soon the media began reporting about National’s dog-whistling to racists, Chris Bishop emerged to “clarify” that National had no problem “in principle” with using te reo on public signage. More>>



 
 

Government: 1,800 Additional Frontline Police

With the addition of 1,800 extra police, funding announced in Budget 2023 will ensure there is one officer for every 480 Kiwis, compared with one for every 544 in 2017. More>>


Government: Supporting Councils In Cyclone & Flood Affected Regions

The Government will enter into a funding arrangement with councils in cyclone and flood affected regions to support them to offer a voluntary buyout for owners of Category 3 designated residential properties. More>>


Government: National Space Policy Launched

The next ‘giant leap’ in New Zealand’s space journey has been taken today with the launch of the National Space Policy, Economic Development Minister Barbara Edmonds announced. More>>


National: Benefit Numbers Projected To Rise

The Budget shows a concerning rise in benefit numbers in the next two years, National’s Social Development & Employment spokesperson Louise Upston says. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 