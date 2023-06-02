Travel Exports Gain Reduces Trade Deficit In March 2023 Quarter
Friday, 2 June 2023, 11:16 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand
New Zealand’s trade deficit narrowed to $3.2 billion
dollars in the March 2023 quarter, compared with $3.9
billion in the March 2022 quarter, according to data
released by Stats NZ today.
The main contributor to
the narrowing of the deficit was an increase in travel
exports, which increased 385 percent compared to the March
quarter last year, to $3.8 billion. Travel exports represent
the amount spent by visitors in New Zealand during the
period.
“Travel credits continue to climb as
international travel patterns return to normal”
international trade manager Alasdair Allen said. “However,
they are still not quite back to pre-COVID
levels”.
Visit our website to read this news
story and information release or to download CSV
files:
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
Go to Scoop Pro
Find out more
National has developed a novel election strategy. It involves being both for and against almost every issue that comes down the pike. National Party leader Christopher Luxon opposes the bi-lingual use of te reo in the naming of government departments.
Dutifully, National’s transport spokesperson Simeon Brown has also opposed the addition of te reo to road signage on the grounds that this would be “confusing.” Yet as soon the media began reporting about National’s dog-whistling to racists, Chris Bishop emerged to “clarify” that National had no problem “in principle” with using te reo on public signage. More>>