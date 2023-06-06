Te Tai Tokerau Political Candidacy

Ti hei mauri ora. E mihi ana ahau ki a Ihu Karaiti, Te Wairua Tapu, Ihowa. Kotahitanga. Homai o aroha, o kaha, o manaakitanga ki a tatou katoa i tenei wa. Tena koutou i o tatou tini mate. Nga mate o tera Marae, o tera Marae, o tera Marae. Arohanui ki a koutou ake ake ake. Ko Mahuhu ki te Rangi, Mamari, Alice Aleigh nga Waka. Ko Omamari te Moana. Ko Mohoa te Ngahere. Ko Mohoa te Maunga. Ko Kai Iwi te Awa. Ko Mohoawhenua te Turangawaewae. Ko Nga Toautu te Iwi. Ko Whanau Whare te Marae. Ko Sydney toku Rangatira. Ko Raroa toku Matua. Ko Betty toku Whaea. Ko Tiahowaiwai q Temple-Patuawa taku Kotiro. Ko Paturiri Toautu taku ingoa. No reira tena koutou tena koutou tena no tatou katoa.



Politician Paturiri Toautu will be throwing his hat in the ring and once again contest the Te Tai Tokerau Maori Seat in this year’s upcoming elections. He first ran in 2020 but was unsuccessful. He also ran for the Kaipara Mayoralty in 2019, plus the Kaipara Maori Ward Seat in 2022, but unfortunately was also unsuccessful in both these campaigns as well. However, he does not regard any of these losses as defeats, but rather learning experiences. As such he is confident that with the knowledge he gained from those three Political Campaigns this time he will be successful and win the 2023 Te Tai Tokerau Electoral Seat from the incumbent Kelvin Davis through his upcoming pro-active Online Political Campaign.



Also, even though he lost the Maori Ward Seat, he did have one political success last year, that being when he organized the Karakia Protest March, which was very fruitful with an excellent turnout.



To see his Policies and read his Political Party’s Constitution please go to the following website – www.paturiri.weebly.com



© Scoop Media

