Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

DIA Warns Scammers Over ‘toll’ Scam

Tuesday, 6 June 2023, 12:12 pm
Press Release: Department Of Internal Affairs

Stop what you’re doing and hand yourself in, is the message to scammers responsible for the ‘toll’ scam, from Te Tari Taiwhenua, Department of Internal Affairs (DIA).

The ‘NZTA toll’ phishing scam has been circulating Aotearoa New Zealand since late 2022. It presents itself as genuine SMS text messages from legitimate organisations such as Waka Kotahi – New Zealand Transport Agency, NZ Post, Inland Revenue, and numerous New Zealand-based banks. It also includes gambling and prize scams.

DIA wants scammers to know it is working closely with mobile network operators, New Zealand banks and government agencies NZ Police and CERT NZ to investigate the scam, and to stop those responsible in their tracks.

“We are seeing cases where everyday New Zealanders have lost their entire life savings to this scam, in some cases upwards of $10,000”, says John Michael, Deputy Director Operations at DIA. “We want to be clear to the scammers that by sending scam SMS messages, you are targeting fellow New Zealanders. This has to stop.

“If you are involved in sending these scam messages, you are committing a crime. Please step forward and contact us at info@antispam.govt.nz. Failure to do so will result in us pursuing our investigations, and if you are found guilty of sending scam messages, you could be fined up to $200,000.

“We work closely with NZ mobile network operators and NZ Police and are aware of scam technology currently operating in main townships and city locations in both the North and South Island. We are confident in our ability to identify the users of this technology.”

DIA reiterates that if you are involved in this scam, you may be inflicting harm on your friends, family or whānau. If you’ve been approached about a business opportunity that involves sending large amounts of SMS text messages, are thinking about it, or know someone who has, DIA needs to speak to you. Please get in contact at info@antispam.govt.nz.

If you have information relating to the persons responsible, please contact DIA at info@antispam.govt.nz. Or, to report anonymously, head to www.crimestoppers-nz.org/police or call Crime Stoppers free on 0800 555 111.

If you think you are a victim of the phishing scam relating to NZTA, Inland Revenue, NZ Post, or a bank, please contact NZ Police either by calling 105 or reporting it online via the 105 website, quoting ‘Operation Lime Green’. You can also visit your local police station.

If you receive a scam SMS text message, please report it free of charge by forwarding the message to 7726 and following the prompts.

Advice for the public for dealing with scams

  • Remember - not all messages will look the same, as scammers change their wording over time.
  • Do not engage with or click any links before you know a message is genuine.
  • To check if a message is genuine, check directly with the people it came from. Go to the organisation’s website or check your online account directly.
  • Scam messages commonly contain bad or irregular spelling and grammar. Use this as your first sign that this could be a scam.
  • Never provide any card or personal details if you do click a bad link.
  • If you have paid money already, speak to your bank as soon as possible and let them know what’s happened.
  • It can be harder for people that don’t frequently use their phone to recognise a scam, such as the elderly or vulnerable. Check in with your whānau to help them learn how to avoid falling victim to an SMS scam.
  • Head to our website for a step-by-step guide of how to report spam: How to report SMS spam

© Scoop Media

Find more from Department Of Internal Affairs on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Red Tape & Nicky Hager’s Regal Reward


Not for the first time, David Seymour looks like an answer to a non-existent problem. Reportedly, ACT is promising to establish a Ministry of Regulations to cut through all that bureaucracy and red tape. Seymour is promising to create a whole new bureaucracy, presumably one blessed with its own secretariat, office space, and highly paid Minister. More>>



 
 

Government: King’s Birthday Honours Recognise Strength Of Service To NZ

The strength and diversity of service in New Zealand is a standout feature of Monday's King’s Birthday and Coronation Honours list, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said. More>>


ALSO:


Government: 1,800 Additional Frontline Police

With the addition of 1,800 extra police, funding announced in Budget 2023 will ensure there is one officer for every 480 Kiwis, compared with one for every 544 in 2017. More>>


Government: National Space Policy Launched

The next "giant leap" in New Zealand’s space journey has been taken today with the launch of the National Space Policy, Economic Development Minister Barbara Edmonds announced. More>>


National: Benefit Numbers Projected To Rise

The Budget shows a concerning rise in benefit numbers in the next two years, National’s Social Development & Employment spokesperson Louise Upston says. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 