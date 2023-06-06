The King's Birthday And Coronation Honours List 2023

The Order of New Zealand

Additional

The King has been pleased, on the occasion of the celebration of His Majesty’s Birthday and Coronation, to make the following Additional appointment to The Order of New Zealand:

ONZ

To be an Additional Member of the said Order:

Her Majesty The Queen Camilla, LG, GCVO, PC, of London, United Kingdom. For services to New Zealand.

Dated at Wellington this 5th day of June 2023.

RACHEL HAYWARD, Secretary and Registrar, The Order of New Zealand.

The New Zealand Order of Merit

The King has been pleased, on the occasion of the celebration of His Majesty’s Birthday and Coronation, to make the following appointments to The New Zealand Order of Merit:

GNZM

To be a Dame Grand Companion of the said Order:

The Right Honourable Jacinda Kate Laurell Ardern, of Auckland. For services to the State.

DNZM

To be Dames Companion of the said Order:

Mrs Jo Anne Brosnahan, QSO, of Auckland. For services to governance and business.

Dr Teuila Mary Percival, QSO, of Auckland. For services to health and the Pacific community.

Ms Helene Elizabeth Quilter, QSO, of Wellington. For services to the public service and the arts.

KNZM

To be Knights Companion of the said Order:

The Honourable John Stephen Kós, KC, of Porirua. For services to the judiciary and legal education.

Mr Selwyn Tanetoa Parata, of Gisborne. For services to Māori.

Mr Wayne Ross Smith, CNZM, of Waihi Beach. For services to rugby.

CNZM

To be Companions of the said Order:

Mr Rodney Keith Bracefield, of Porirua. For services to Search and Rescue and aviation.

Emeritus Professor Alison Marion Cree, of Dunedin. For services to herpetology, particularly tuatara.

The Honourable Lianne Audrey Dalziel, of Christchurch. For services to local government and as a Member of Parliament.

Distinguished Professor Nigel Peter French, of Palmerston North. For services to epidemiology.

Ms Deborah Kennedy Gilbertson, of Lower Hutt. For services to business, science and technology.

Dr Karen Lesley Grylls, ONZM, of Auckland. For services to choral music.

Mr Colin Charles James, of Auckland. For services to journalism and public policy.

Mr Murray Gordon McPhail, of Gisborne. For services to horticulture.

Mr Samuel Kevin Prime, ONZM, MBE, of Kawakawa. For services to Māori, the environment and health.

Professor Ralph Ernest Harper Sims, of Palmerston North. For services to sustainable energy research.

Dr Ruth Lilian Spearing, of Christchurch. For services to haematology.

Dr Brian Walter Wickham, of Hamilton. For services to the dairy industry and statistical genetics.

Dr Richard Brice Wong She, of Auckland. For services to burn care.

ONZM

To be Officers of the said Order:

Mr Michael John Absolum, of Auckland. For services to education.

Associate Professor Catherine Mary Andrew, of Christchurch. For services to nursing education.

Mr Rodney David Baxter, of Wellington. For services to youth.

Mr Nicholas Robert Billowes, of Upper Hutt. For services to education.

Mr Owen Patrick Bosson, of Tuakau. For services to thoroughbred racing.

Mr Karl Jason Chitham, of Wellington. For services to the arts, particularly Māori art.

Mr Philip Maurice Clarke, of Auckland. For services to arts governance.

Professor Rochelle Lee Constantine, of Auckland. For services to wildlife conservation and marine biology.

Dr Florence Joyce Cowan, of Auckland. For services to midwifery.

Ms Ria Lorraine Earp, of Wellington. For services to health.

Dr William John Werahiko Edwards, of Hāwera. For services to Māori health.

Dr Peter Flanagan, of Wellington. For services to blood transfusion.

Mr Nicolas Alfred Hager, of Wellington. For services to investigative journalism.

Mr Douglas Henry Hood, of Auckland. For services to the music industry.

Mr Colin Tindall Jones, of Auckland. For services to the dairy industry.

Dr Shirley Jean Jülich, of Whitianga. For services to restorative justice and survivors of sexual abuse.

Dr Michael Frederick Klaassen, of Auckland. For services to plastic and reconstructive surgery.

Mrs Matekino Lawless, QSM, of Rotorua. For services to Māori art.

Mr Andrew Roy Leslie, MNZM, of Lower Hutt. For services to sport and the community.

Mr Christopher Whitcombe Maclean, of Waikanae. For services to conservation and publishing.

Mrs Materoa Vicki-Leigh Mar, of Palmerston North. For services to Māori and Pacific health.

Ms Sandra Marie Morris, of Whanganui. For services as an illustrator and to education.

Mrs Sunita Devi Narayan, of Wellington. For services to language education and the Indian community.

Mr Wayne Stephen Bayne Norrie, of Napier. For services to business and governance.

Ms Deborah Anne Panckhurst, of Wellington. For services to foreign affairs and Māori.

Professor Emeritus Alison Mary Rich, of Dunedin. For services to oral pathology.

Mr Jack Michael Rikihana, of Wellington. For services to Māori, health governance and the community.

Ms Shae Maria Ronald, of Auckland. For services to youth.

Mr Bruce Ronald Russell, of Tauranga. For services to the New Zealand Police and the community.

Mr James Schuster, of Rotorua. For services to Māori arts and heritage preservation.

Mrs Nua Silipa (Nua Semuā Silipa), of Auckland. For services to Pacific education.

Mrs Suzanne Findlay Sutherland, of Christchurch. For services to library and information services.

Mr John Frederic Taylor, of Paraparaumu. For services to disabled people.

Mr Peter John Morgan Taylor, of Renwick. For services to business.

Professor Lynette Joy Tippett, of Auckland. For services to neuropsychology and people with dementia.

Emeritus Professor David Robert Towns, of Auckland. For services to conservation.

Dr Christopher Howard Wearing, of Auckland. For services to entomology and the fruit and orchard industries.

Mrs Te Maari Anahera Whare, of Rotorua. For services to Māori language education.

Emeritus Professor Paul Worthing Williams, of Auckland. For services to geoscience and environmental science.

Mr Steven Wyn-Harris, of Waipukurau. For services to the farming industry and rural communities.

MNZM

To be Members of the said Order:

Ms Mary Puatuki Aue, of Auckland. For services to education, technology and Pacific and Māori communities.

Mr Ronald Tuakana Baker, of Auckland. For services to Māori mental health.

Ms Shanelle Kay Barrett, of Taupō. For services to triathlon.

Ms Victoria Jane Blood, of Auckland. For services to the entertainment industry.

Mrs Yvonne Annette Browning, of Invercargill. For services to education and youth.

Mr Simon Alexander Challies, of Christchurch. For services to people with neurological conditions.

Ms Kendal Judee Collins, of Auckland. For services to youth.

Mr John Ido De Bernardo, of Wellington. For services to the plumbing and gas industries.

Deceased. His Majesty’s approval of this award took effect on 17 April 2023, prior to the date of death.

Miss Devon Ruahei Demant, of Auckland. For services to rugby.

Dr Ofanaite Ana Dewes, of Auckland. For services to health and the Pacific community.

Mr Bryce Robert Dinneen, of Tauranga. For services to disabled people.

Ms Ann Violet Dunphy, of Auckland. For services to youth and education.

Ms Joy Dunsheath, JP, of Wellington. For services to human rights, women and education.

Mr Gerald Peter Dwyer, of Kaiapoi. For services to rowing.

Mr Fa'atili Iosua Esera, of Auckland. For services to Pacific education.

Ms Margaret Mary Eyre, of Auckland. For services to business and the community.

Mr Toalele Len Faneva, of Kerikeri. For services to Māori.

Dr Siale Alokihakau Foliaki, of Auckland. For services to mental health and the Pacific community.

Mrs Loloma Foster, of Hamilton. For services to race walking.

Mr David Alexander Haig, of Nelson. For services to woodworking.

Mrs Jeanette Sherilyn Hall, of Tauranga. For services to highland dancing.

Mr Gerard Anthony Hanning, of Dunedin. For services to education and the community.

Mrs Michelle Louise Hooper, of Auckland. For services to sports.

Mr Warren Graham Jack, of Auckland. For services to the community.

Mr Ian Leslie James, of Upper Hutt. For services to the community.

Mr Peter John Kaiser, of Auckland. For services to education.

Sergeant Walter Wallace Kopae, of Suva, Fiji. For services to the New Zealand Police and the community.

Ms Gwendolyn Audrey Alexis LewGor, of Rotorua. For services to ethnic communities.

Mrs Charlotte Anne Lockhart, of Auckland. For services to business and philanthropy.

Ms Qiane May Matata-Sipu, of Auckland. For services to the arts.

Mrs Stacey Victoria Mendonca, of Wellington. For services to women.

Mrs Lynette Evelyn Milne, of Wanaka. For services to the arts.

Ms Tara Lai-Ianne Moala, of Auckland. For services to the community and environment.

Mrs Keni Upokotea Moeroa, JP, of Dunedin. For services to the Cook Islands community.

Superintendent Rakesh Sharanund Naidoo, of Wellington. For services to the New Zealand Police and ethnic communities.

Ms Andrea Kate Nelson, of Auckland. For services to sport.

Mr Malcolm Charles Nicolson, of Kawakawa. For services to local government and the community.

Mr Barry Thomas Pickering, of Lower Hutt. For services to football.

Mr Victor Lewys Pirihi, of Auckland. For services to golf and Māori.

Reverend Thomas Tamati Hemi Poata, of Rotorua. For services to Māori and the community.

Mrs Helen Teiarere Rawiri, of Takanini. For services to Māori language education.

Ms Christine Margaret Richardson, of Wellington. For services to Special Olympics and the community.

Ms Anna Victoria Rogers, of Christchurch. For services to literature.

Ms Nicola Ann Saker (Lady O’Regan), of Wellington. For services to heritage preservation and the arts.

Mrs Amy Ella Satterthwaite, of Christchurch. For services to cricket.

Mr Derek Monty Shaw, of Nelson. For services to the environment, local government and athletics.

Miss Kennedy Wailer Simon, of Hamilton. For services to rugby.

Mr John Edward Sims, of Auckland. For services to karate.

Dr Susan (Huhana) Margaret Smith, of Wellington. For services to the environment.

Mr Franklin Manu Solomon, of Auckland. For services to education, particularly Māori and Pacific education.

Mrs Judith Anne Solomon, of Auckland. For services to education, particularly Māori and Pacific education.

Mr Arthur Graham Sutherland, of Wanaka. For services to outdoor education.

Mrs Awerangi Lorraine Tamihere, of Auckland. For services to Māori health.

Tofilau Talalelei Senetenari Taufale, of Napier. For services to Pacific health.

Dr Semisi Pouvalu Taumoepeau, of Auckland. For services to education and tourism.

Dr Rangituatahi Te Kanawa, of Te Kuiti. For services to Māori art and heritage preservation.

Mr Robert John Tucker, of New Plymouth. For services to photography and the community.

Mr Murray Robert Warrington, of Napier. For services to brass bands.

Mr David John White, of Matamata. For services to the prevention of family violence.

Mr Dean Douglas Whiting, of Wellington. For services to Māori arts.

Mrs Jacqueline Lesly Williams, of Levin. For services to Scouting.

Ms June Lynette Williamson (Linn Lorkin), of Auckland. For services to music.

Mr Kenneth James Wilson, of Wellington. For services to education, research and the economy.

Mrs Kathryn Anne Wood, of Auckland. For services to youth and outdoor education.

Honorary

The King has been pleased, on the occasion of the celebration of His Majesty’s Birthday and Coronation, to make the following Honorary appointments to The New Zealand Order of Merit:

ONZM

To be Honorary Officers of the said Order:

Mrs Meleane Pau'uvale, of Auckland. For services to the Tongan community and education.

Dr Maysoon Subhi Salama, of Christchurch. For services to the Muslim community and education.

MNZM

To be Honorary Members of the said Order:

Mr Fa'amoana Ioane Luafutu, of Christchurch. For services to arts and the Pacific community.

Mr Fumiyuki Saijo, of Otaru, Japan. For services to New Zealand-Japan relations.

Dated at Wellington this 5th day of June 2023.

RACHEL HAYWARD, Secretary and Registrar, The New Zealand Order of Merit.

The Queen's Service Medal

The King has been pleased, on the occasion of the celebration of His Majesty’s Birthday and Coronation, to make the following awards of The Queen's Service Medal:

QSM

Mrs Heniaka August, of Porirua. For services to Māori and the community.

Mrs Peggy Ann Barriball, JP, of Thames. For services to the community.

Ms Dianne Joy Buchan, JP, of Ōtaki. For services to the community and environment.

Mrs Colleen Helen Carr, of Wanaka. For services to the community.

Mrs Stella Frances Cattle, of Auckland. For services to the community and seniors.

Mrs Venus Mary Cherrington, of Kaikohe. For services to health and the community.

Mr Derek Boyd Collier, JP, of Whitianga. For services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community.

Mr Ralph John Correa, JP, of Whangārei. For services to the Indian community.

Ms Lynne Cousins, of Wellington. For services to social welfare.

Mr Joseph Davis, of Auckland. For services to the Fijian community.

Dr Handunnethi Kolitha De Silva, of Lower Hutt. For services to health.

Mr Brian Leslie Doughty, of Whanganui. For services to rural communities and outdoor recreation.

Mr Richard Harold Dunkerton, of Whangārei. For services to swimming.

Dr Mary Angela Eastham, of Feilding. For services to interfaith communities.

Mr Anthony Louis Fortune, JP, of Reefton. For services to the community.

Mrs Catriona McDonald Foster, of Auckland. For services to nursing.

Mrs Peggy Joyce Frew, of Ohakune. For services to the community.

Mrs Shirley Douglas Gillard, JP, of Te Aroha. For services to the community.

Mr Rodney James Graham, of Ōtaki. For services to the community.

Mrs Kate Lorraine Hargraves, of Auckland. For services to the community.

Mr James Donald Hazlett, of Naseby. For services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community.

Mr Peter Thomas Housiaux, of Ōtaki. For services to surf lifesaving and canoe polo.

Mrs Robin Ethnye Jackson, of Invercargill. For services to swimming.

Ms Karen Desiree Knudson, of Dunedin. For services to choral music.

Reverend Alofa Ta'ase Lale, of Dunedin. For services to the community.

Mr Richard Hunter Lemon, of Ashburton. For services to the agriculture and pastoral industry.

Mrs Bernice Monica Lepper, of Alexandra. For services to the community and education.

Mrs Ngaio Patricia Lewis, of Auckland. For services to charitable fundraising.

Mrs Diane Frances Martin, JP, of Katikati. For services to the community.

Mr Geoffrey William Mayall, of Kaikohe. For services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community.

Ms Karen Ann McClintock, of Timaru. For services to the community.

Ms Miraka Cynthia Norgate, of Nelson. For services to the community.

Mrs Teremoana O Ma Hodges, of Porirua. For services to sport and culture.

Mr Antony Mark Pettinger, of Dunedin. For services to outdoor recreation.

Mr Kane Kahora Rangitonga, of Te Awamutu. For services to social work and the community.

Mrs Susan Reardon, of Auckland. For services to nursing.

Mr Neil Alexander Robbie, of Foxton Beach. For services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community.

Ms Glenys Anne Scandrett, of Dunedin. For services to dance.

Mrs Kirsty Jean Sharpe, JP, of Queenstown. For services to the community.

Mr Stephen Garry Shaw, of Cromwell. For services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and hockey.

Reverend Margaret (Penny) Ruth Sinnamon, of Omakau. For services to the community.

Mr Ronald George Smith, of Methven. For services to the community and Search and Rescue.

Miss Sylvia Mary Smith, of Morrinsville. For services to netball.

Dr Sivagnanaratanam SriRamaratnam, of Wellington. For services to the Tamil community.

Mrs Marcia Rei Te Au-Thomson, JP, of Invercargill. For services to seniors, Māori and health.

Mrs Raana Amelia Thelma Tuuta, of Chatham Islands. For services to Māori and the community.

Mr Putiani Upoko, of Auckland. For services to the Pacific community.

Mrs Robyn Ann van Reenen, of Wanaka. For services to the arts.

Mrs Jillian Helen Vincent, of Christchurch. For services to pipe bands.

Mrs Patricia Mavis Wyatt, of Rotorua. For services to netball.

Dated at Wellington this 5th day of June 2023.

RACHEL HAYWARD, Secretary and Registrar, The Queen's Service Order.

The New Zealand Distinguished Service Decoration

The King has been pleased, on the occasion of the celebration of His Majesty’s Birthday and Coronation, to make the following awards of The New Zealand Distinguished Service Decoration:

DSD

Group Captain Glenn Gowthorpe, of Waimauku. For services to the New Zealand Defence Force.

Squadron Leader George Samuel McInnes, of Paraparaumu. For services to the New Zealand Defence Force.

Lieutenant Colonel Vanessa Maria Ropitini, of Upper Hutt. For services to the New Zealand Defence Force.

Dated at Wellington this 5th day of June 2023.

RACHEL HAYWARD, Clerk of the Executive Council.

