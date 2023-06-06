Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Controversial Wongan Hills Feedlot Development Cancelled

Tuesday, 6 June 2023, 2:27 pm
Press Release: SAFE For Animals

SAFE has been notified today that the resource consent application to build four composting barns/feedlots in Kaituna Valley has been withdrawn. The feedlots would have confined 2,200 cows permanently indoors.

The controversial proposal faced substantial backlash from local environmentalists concerned about the impacts on the vulnerable Te Waihora (Lake Ellesmere) and animal advocates concerned about the risks to animal health and welfare.

SAFE Campaigns Manager Emma Brodie says roaming freely on pasture should be a basic right for cows.

"We are breathing a huge sigh of relief today for the 2,200 cows who will not be confined to a risky intensive feedlot environment," says Brodie.

"A total of 6,145 people put their names behind SAFE's submission which sent the strong message that the public vehemently oppose factory-farm style practices."

SAFE's submission detailed the grave animal welfare risks of intensive farming environments, including higher incidences of severe hoof disorders, lameness, digestive complications, and greater disease spread, including Mycoplasma bovis.

As ruminant animals, cows must have access to pasture to meet their physical, health and behavioural needs in line with the requirements of the Animal Welfare Act 1999.

"We hope that the withdrawal of this application sparks a shift away from intensive agricultural methods like feedlots."

"It's clear that the New Zealand public will not stand by and allow unethical practices that put animals and local environments at risk."

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from SAFE For Animals on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Red Tape & Nicky Hager’s Regal Reward


Not for the first time, David Seymour looks like an answer to a non-existent problem. Reportedly, ACT is promising to establish a Ministry of Regulations to cut through all that bureaucracy and red tape. Seymour is promising to create a whole new bureaucracy, presumably one blessed with its own secretariat, office space, and highly paid Minister... More>>



 
 


National: Wood’s Airport Shares Raise Major Trust Issues

Michael Wood appears to have committed multiple breaches of the Cabinet Manual over his undisclosed holding of Auckland Airport shares while he was Minister of Transport, National’s acting Auckland spokesperson Paul Goldsmith says... More>>
Government: King’s Birthday Honours Recognise Strength Of Service To NZ

The strength and diversity of service in New Zealand is a standout feature of Monday's King’s Birthday and Coronation Honours list, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said... More>>


ALSO:



Independent Electoral Review Panel: Interim Report To Make Our Electoral System Fairer, Clearer, And More Accessible

The Independent Electoral Review Panel has published its draft recommendations focused on ensuring our electoral system is fairer, clearer, and more accessible so that as many people as possible can take part... More>>


Government: National Space Policy Launched

The next "giant leap" in New Zealand’s space journey has been taken today with the launch of the National Space Policy, Economic Development Minister Barbara Edmonds announced... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 