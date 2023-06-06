Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Knighthood A Very Special Day For Ngati Porou

Tuesday, 6 June 2023, 3:22 pm
Press Release: Te Runanganui o Ngati Porou

“A very special day for Ngati Porou”, was the reaction of Rei Kohere, Deputy Chairman of Te Runanganui o Ngati Porou, on the announcement of the Knighthood bestowed on Selwyn Tanetoa Parata in this year’s King’s Birthday honours.

“The KCNZM, Knights Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit, conferred on Selwyn is well deserved and one that the rank and file of Ngati Porou will celebrate with enthusiasm and appreciation”, said Mr Kohere.

During the past forty-five years Mr Parata has applied his skills and leadership to support the retention and promotion of te reo ake o Ngati Porou me ona tikanga and share his knowledge and practice with whanau, hapu, and iwi members, throughout the coast and the country.

Selwyn has work at all levels of whanau, hapu, and iwi development, contributing to the retention and development of whanau lands, connecting whanau with their marae, whakapapa, and cultural heritage, developing hapu cultural assets and infrastructure, and promoting and implementing initiatives that contribute to the wellbeing and prosperity of Ngati Porou at home, across the country and the expat Natis throughout the world.

He has served as a board member, deputy chair and chair of Te Runanganui o Ngati Porou for the past thirty-six years. During this time, he has been at the forefront of several cornerstone developments, including the establishment of the runanga whanau oranga and hapu social services, Ngati Porou Fisheries Settlement, Ngati Porou Treaty of Waitangi Settlement, establishment of the Ngati Porou Runanganui, holding company and Toitu Ngati Porou, the Nga Hapu o Ngati Porou Rohe Moana Act and Ngati Porou Oranga.

Fellow board member Maui Tangohau said, “what I appreciate about Selwyn’s leadership is that he leads from the back, cooking and organizing the kitchen at Marae, setting up the Wharenui, and he leads from the front, speaking on the Paepae, leading waiata and karakia”.

“I have also had the opportunity to work with Selwyn in the Church, Hahi Mihingare, Anglican church, in his capacity as the Chairman of Te Pihopatanga o Aotearoa, as a Trustee of Te Hui Amorangi ki te Tairawhiti and as a member of the Anglican Synod Standing Committee. We are both on the Tairawhiti Cultural Development Trust, which is responsible for the Tairawhiti regional Kapahaka competition and of course on the Te Matatini executive committee, which Selwyn chairs”, said Mr Tangohau

“Our chairman has contributed significantly to uphold our unique Ngati Porou identity and worked tirelessly not just for our iwi but for other iwi through his participation in the national iwi chairs forum. Similarly he has worked in the best interests of Tairawhiti and the people of tairawhiti, in his capacity as the chair and previous co-chair of Rau Tipu Rau Ora, the Tairawhiti regional leadership group,” said George Reedy, Chief Executive for Te Runanganui o Ngati Porou.

“Maintaining the ‘ahi ka’ and nurturing the “Nati’ in Ngati Porou citizens is a lifetime commitment, which he has tirelessly applied himself to, and is now enjoying the benefits of, with the rise and emergence of the next generation of Ngati Porou leaders”.

“The Runanganui also appreciates the support that his wife, Amohaere Houkamau, children, grandchildren and wider whanau have provided, to Selwyn, over the years. Commitment to service and duty always comes at a cost which is usually borne by the whanau”.

“Acknowledgement needs to be given to our Treaty partner for their recognition of Selwyn’s contribution, indeed the commitment of Ngati Porou to being an honourable Treaty partner”.

