Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Call For Moratorium On New Mines On Conservation Land After Labour Fails To Fulfil Its Promise

Thursday, 8 June 2023, 9:34 am
Press Release: Forest And Bird

The Government has failed to support a Bill which would have ended new mines on conservation land. Forest & Bird says that is a broken promise which will threaten native species and allow further extraction of coal in the middle of a climate emergency.

“Forest & Bird is now calling on the Government to place an immediate moratorium on new mines on public conservation land,” says Chief Executive, Nicola Toki.

“A moratorium would give Labour the breathing room they say they need to get the policy ducks in a row, while ensuring that public conservation land is protected in the midst of a climate and biodiversity crisis.”

In her speech to the Green Party’s Crown Minerals (Prohibition of Mining) Amendment Bill last night, Labour MP Angela Roberts announced that Labour will not support it. Among the reasons given was needing more time to reclassify stewardship land, including meaningfully engaging with iwi.

“New Zealanders have been waiting sixyears for the Government to fulfil Dame Jacinda Ardern’s 2017 promise to end new mines on conservation land. For Labour to claim that it’s too soon to implement this Bill, is extremely disappointing,” Ms Toki says.

“Since 2017, a total of78 mining access arrangements on conservation landhave been granted, with more exploration and prospecting permits covering over 150,000 ha of conservation land. It is time that Labour shows how, to quote Minister Roberts, ‘completely committed to protecting our conservation land’ they are, by actually protecting it.”

Since the Green Party Bill was drawn from the ballot box in August 2022, Forest & Bird has staged protests across Aotearoa New Zealand, calling on Labour to honour their promise and reminding New Zealanders of the precious wild places and wildlife threatened by destructive mining.

“We cannot afford to lose more of our native forests, which are valuable carbon sinks. We especially can’t afford to lose them by digging up and burning more coal.”

“We are going to continue campaigning to end mining on public conservation land until the campaign is won,”says Ms Toki.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Forest And Bird on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Red Tape & Nicky Hager’s Regal Reward


Not for the first time, David Seymour looks like an answer to a non-existent problem. Reportedly, ACT is promising to establish a Ministry of Regulations to cut through all that bureaucracy and red tape. Seymour is promising to create a whole new bureaucracy, presumably one blessed with its own secretariat, office space, and highly paid Minister. More>>



 
 

Government: Primary Teachers' Top Base Salary To Rise To $100,000

Primary teachers have agreed to the Government’s pay offer which will see the top base salary step rise to $100,000 by December 2024. More>>


Government: New Moves To Curb Youth Vaping

From August this year, all vaping devices sold in NZ will need to have removeable or replaceable batteries, which will limit the sale of disposable vapes to young people. Any locations within 300 metres of schools and marae will be also off-limits for new shops. More>>


National: Wood’s Airport Shares Raise Major Trust Issues

Michael Wood appears to have committed multiple breaches of the Cabinet Manual over his undisclosed holding of Auckland Airport shares while Minister of Transport. More>>


National: Releases Infrastructure For The Future Plan

National will address New Zealand’s yawning infrastructure deficit to drive economic growth and better living standards for Kiwis, National’s Infrastructure spokesperson Chris Bishop says. More>>


Government: National Space Policy Launched

The next "giant leap" in New Zealand’s space journey has been taken today with the launch of the National Space Policy, Economic Development Minister Barbara Edmonds announced. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 