Funding Round Now Open For Greenhouse Gas Inventory Research

Thursday, 8 June 2023, 10:58 am
Press Release: Ministry For Primary Industries

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) is seeking research proposals to help improve New Zealand’s reporting of greenhouse gas emissions from agriculture, forestry, and other land uses.

The annual funding round for the Greenhouse Gas Inventory Research (GHGIR) fund is now open, with $8.9 million available over the next three financial years for new GHGIR projects.

“The GHGIR focuses on improving our knowledge of New Zealand’s greenhouse gas emissions, to ensure we have the best possible data to help manage New Zealand’s emissions and inform policy decisions,” says Steve Penno, MPI’s Director Investment Programmes.

“This year we’re looking for very specific research proposals in 10 priority areas, ranging from modelling variations in dairy cattle body weight to wetland mapping.

“The outcomes will inform MPI’s reporting to the New Zealand Greenhouse Gas Inventory and the United Nations under the Paris Climate Agreement.”

Applications close on 19 July 2023, with successful proposals expected to be announced in October.

More information is available on MPI’s website.

Notes for editor

The annual Greenhouse Gas Inventory reports on human-induced emissions and removals of greenhouse gases for energy, industrial processes, agriculture, land use, land-use change and forestry, and waste.

The Inventory is produced by government agencies, with MPI being responsible for producing the chapter on agricultural emissions (the Agriculture Greenhouse Gas Inventory). The report is submitted to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change secretariat each year.

The 10 priorities for this year’s funding round are:

· Develop a process based N2O emissions model

· Additional autumn fertiliser N2O measurements

· Understanding the impact of climate change on New Zealand’s land use

· Modelling variations in dairy cattle body weight

· Improving emissions estimates from plant production

· Develop estimates of energy burden of disease and recovery

· Development of a biochar database and methodology to include in New Zealand’s Greenhouse Gas Inventory

· Understanding the impact of climate change on elevated carbon dioxide levels and forest growth

· Wetland mapping - Inland and coastal delineation for wetlands

· Impact of freshwater and biodiversity policies on land use, land use change and forestry.

The priorities paper for 2023 is on MPI’s Applying for Greenhouse Gas Inventory Research funding webpage.

Previous examples of projects funded by the Greenhouse Gas Inventory Research fund are on this webpage.

 

