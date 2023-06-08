NZ’s Largest Kiwifruit Producer Agrees To National Agreement With AWUNZ

AWUNZ the union at the forefront of representing Horticulture / Viticulture including RSE workers, have negotiated a National Collective Agreement with NZ’s largest Kiwifruit Producer SEEKA that will potentially cover 3000 plus domestic and RSE workers.

AWUNZ Regional Secretary Robert Popata said the agreement is the result of a collaborative approach by the union and SEEKA.

Popata says the agreement has seen significant improvements with improved guaranteed hours and conditions which show SEEKA want to attract domestic and RSE workers to the industry and for it to be seen as a real career option.

It’s a good news story for an industry that has been criticised for its treatment of migrant workers, with the Human Rights Commissioner saying some of the treatment was tantamount to Slavery.

Earlier this year under instruction from Minister Wood, Tripartite meetings were formed where representatives from Government, Pacific, employers, unions and industry worked together to make recommendations for real improvements in the RSE review recently completed.

This is an industry screaming out for an FPA and with SEEKA negotiating a national agreement with AWUNZ ,it is a genuine step to standardising the industry.

