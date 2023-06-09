Greyhounds At Risk Of Injury, Death And Doping This Sunday At Auckland Council’s Manukau Sports Bowl

Animal advocacy organisation Direct Animal Action is appalled that the Silver Collar Greyhound Race is going ahead this Sunday at Auckland Council’s Manukau Sports Bowl despite a damning report released last month which revealed the industry in its current form is no longer viable.

The Racing Integrity Board (RIB) report, commissioned by the Government, follows three previous reviews undertaken in the last decade, which all recommend change. With deaths, injuries and doping of dogs commonplace within the industry, the RIB report says the industry now faces two options - continue under strict conditions, or closure.

The Minister for Racing, Kieran McAnulty, said in October he was considering a ban on the industry but would wait for the RIB report, indicating that a final decision was unlikely before the election.

Direct Animal Action spokesperson Stephanie Koks says in light of this, it's shocking that Auckland Council and the Ōtara-Papatoetoe Local Board continue to allow greyhound racing on land under its management.

Raced over 779 meters, tomorrow's Silver Collar Race is twice as long as a typical dog race, significantly increasing chances of injury and death on the track.

In a show of opposition, Direct Animal Action will protest during the race on Sunday from 1pm.

“We applaud the Ōtara-Papatoetoe Local Board for their decision earlier this year to replace the greyhound racing track with an athletics track to better meet the needs of their community.

“However, the board hasn’t provided a timeline for an end to the dog racing and commencement of the athletics track.

“When we asked them to stop the dog racing immediately and consult with the community on what type of events they would like to see at the track until construction can begin, the board were non-committal.

“We understand that the board will also consider Auckland Greyhound Racing Club’s lease in the coming months and we’re appealing to them not to re-new it.

“Not only is greyhound racing animal abuse, we’re shocked that Auckland Council and the Ōtara-Papatoetoe Local Board appear to be endorsing gambling at their council managed public park - especially in the lower socio-economic area of South Auckland during a cost of living crisis.

“What we want is a complete ban on dog racing in Aotearoa New Zealand and for Auckland Council and the Ōtara-Papatoetoe Local Board to withdraw their support of this shameful industry for good.

“We seriously hope that no dogs are injured, killed or doped at Sunday's race,” says Ms. Koks.

What: Protest at Silver Collar Greyhound Race

When: Sunday 11 June, 1pm-2pm

Where: Manukau Sports Bowl, corner Te Irirangi Drive & Diorella Drive, Ma

