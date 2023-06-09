Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Greyhounds At Risk Of Injury, Death And Doping This Sunday At Auckland Council’s Manukau Sports Bowl

Friday, 9 June 2023, 11:38 am
Press Release: Direct Animal Action

Animal advocacy organisation Direct Animal Action is appalled that the Silver Collar Greyhound Race is going ahead this Sunday at Auckland Council’s Manukau Sports Bowl despite a damning report released last month which revealed the industry in its current form is no longer viable.

The Racing Integrity Board (RIB) report, commissioned by the Government, follows three previous reviews undertaken in the last decade, which all recommend change. With deaths, injuries and doping of dogs commonplace within the industry, the RIB report says the industry now faces two options - continue under strict conditions, or closure.

The Minister for Racing, Kieran McAnulty, said in October he was considering a ban on the industry but would wait for the RIB report, indicating that a final decision was unlikely before the election.

Direct Animal Action spokesperson Stephanie Koks says in light of this, it's shocking that Auckland Council and the Ōtara-Papatoetoe Local Board continue to allow greyhound racing on land under its management.

Raced over 779 meters, tomorrow's Silver Collar Race is twice as long as a typical dog race, significantly increasing chances of injury and death on the track.

In a show of opposition, Direct Animal Action will protest during the race on Sunday from 1pm.

“We applaud the Ōtara-Papatoetoe Local Board for their decision earlier this year to replace the greyhound racing track with an athletics track to better meet the needs of their community.

“However, the board hasn’t provided a timeline for an end to the dog racing and commencement of the athletics track.

“When we asked them to stop the dog racing immediately and consult with the community on what type of events they would like to see at the track until construction can begin, the board were non-committal.

“We understand that the board will also consider Auckland Greyhound Racing Club’s lease in the coming months and we’re appealing to them not to re-new it.

“Not only is greyhound racing animal abuse, we’re shocked that Auckland Council and the Ōtara-Papatoetoe Local Board appear to be endorsing gambling at their council managed public park - especially in the lower socio-economic area of South Auckland during a cost of living crisis.

“What we want is a complete ban on dog racing in Aotearoa New Zealand and for Auckland Council and the Ōtara-Papatoetoe Local Board to withdraw their support of this shameful industry for good.

“We seriously hope that no dogs are injured, killed or doped at Sunday's race,” says Ms. Koks.

What: Protest at Silver Collar Greyhound Race

When: Sunday 11 June, 1pm-2pm

Where: Manukau Sports Bowl, corner Te Irirangi Drive & Diorella Drive, Ma

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Direct Animal Action on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On Saudi Sports-Washing

Since sport is our global religion, it isn’t surprising that the theocratic Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has taken the redemptive power of sportswashing to the point where its massive investment in professional sports may be hoodwinking the West into overlooking the Kingdom’s terrible human rights record. More>>



 
 

Mental Health & Wellbeing Commission: Pacific Community Connections Key To Wellbeing During COVID-19

Pacific peoples’ connection to family, community, culture and faith was a key source of strength and resilience during the pandemic - and lessons learned from their experiences should inform future policies and responses. More>>


National: Another False Statement Means Wood Must Go

Revelations that Michael Wood emailed a false answer to media about his pecuniary interests shortly after becoming Transport Minister means the PM must sack him, National’s Paul Goldsmith says. More>>


Government: Primary Teachers' Top Base Salary To Rise To $100,000

Primary teachers have agreed to the Government’s pay offer which will see the top base salary step rise to $100,000 by December 2024. More>>


Government: New Moves To Curb Youth Vaping

From August this year, all vaping devices sold in NZ will need to have removeable or replaceable batteries, which will limit the sale of disposable vapes to young people. Any locations within 300 metres of schools and marae will be also off-limits for new shops. More>>


Government: NZ Well Placed As Economy Affects Govt Books

The Government books are reflecting a further moderation in economic activity, although NZ is well placed to face the challenges of living costs, recent extreme weather, & a subdued global economy. More>>


National: Releases Infrastructure For The Future Plan

National will address New Zealand’s yawning infrastructure deficit to drive economic growth and better living standards for Kiwis, National’s Infrastructure spokesperson Chris Bishop says. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 