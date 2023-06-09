Gross Domestic Product And Balance Of Payments – March 2023 Quarter Changes And Data Updates
This page summarises the impacts of non-typical events during the quarter, including tropical cyclone Gabrielle, torrential rain and flooding, and teachers’ strikes on the Gross domestic product: March 2023 quarter and Balance of payments and international investment position: March 2023 quarter releases. It also provides technical users with information about other methodology and data updates in the Gross domestic product: March 2023 quarter release.
Balance of payments and international investment position: March 2023 quarter will be published on 14 June 2023.
Gross domestic product: March 2023 quarter will be published on 15 June 2023.
Visit our website to read this methods
release: Gross
domestic product and Balance of payments – March 2023
quarter changes and data
updates