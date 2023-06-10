Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Centre Right Would Form Government While Greens See Bump In Support

Saturday, 10 June 2023, 2:22 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

NEW POLL: Centre Right would form Government while Greens see bump in support

National increases 0.1 points on last month to 35.7% while Labour drops 0.9 points to 32.9%. ACT is unchanged on 12.7% while the Greens are up 2.7 points to 9.7%.

The smaller parties are the Maori Party 3.5% (-0.2 points), NZ First on 1.6% (-1 point), New Conservatives on 1.3% (-0.3 points), Democracy NZ on 0.9% (+0.6 points), and TOP on 0.8% (-0.9 points).

Assuming all current electorates are held, National is unchanged on 46 seats while Labour is down 2 seats to 42. ACT remains constant on 16 seats while the Greens pick up 3 seats to a total of 12. The Maori Party is down 1 seat to 4.

The combined projected seats for the Centre Right of 62 seats is unchanged on last month and would allow them to form a government.

Following National's decision to rule out working with the Maori Party, we are now including TPM's seats in the Centre-Left bloc. Given that the Green gains have come at the expense of Labour and the Māori Party, the Centre Left's total is unchanged at 58 seats.

On net favourability, Chris Hipkins drops 3 points to +19%. While still some way behind the Prime Minister, Christopher Luxon increases 5 points for a net favourability rating of -2%.

David Seymour has a net favourability of -4% (+7 points) while Maori Party co-leaders, Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer, have net favourability ratings of -26% and -27%, respectively.

Among undecided voters, it is now an effective tie in the net favourability stakes between the two candidates for Prime Minister as Chris Hipkins drops 36 points to -6% while Christopher Luxon increases 19 points to -7%. David Seymour has the highest net favourability among undecided voters of those politicians we included of +5%.

More detailed results are available on our website.

© Scoop Media

