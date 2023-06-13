Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Prime Minister Listens To His Advisors On GM – A Bipartisan Approach Possible

Tuesday, 13 June 2023, 12:23 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Life Sciences Network

 

The Life Sciences Network welcomes Prime Minister Chris Hipkins’ request for a review of the legislation on genetic technologies in the wake of National’s policy announcement to create a stand-alone biotechnology regulator.

Government advisors from the Royal Society, the Productivity Commission, the Climate Change Commission and even the Prime Minister’s current and former Chief Science Advisors have been advising that our current laws on genetic technologies are not fit for purpose and should be reviewed. The Minister for the Environment, David Parker, has been reluctant to initiate a wide review of the legislation but he has been over-ruled by the Prime Minister creating the possibility of a bipartisan approach to take the science of genetic technologies forward.

“A bipartisan approach from the two major parties would reflect the significant opportunity biotechnology offers in medicine, conservation and food production” said Dr William Rolleston, chair of the Life Sciences Network.

In their latest report on global biotech uptake the International Service for the Acquisition of Agri-biotech Applications (ISAAA) documents that biotech crops contributed to food security, sustainability, and climate change solutions by:

  • increasing crop productivity by 822 million tons valued at US$224.9 billion in 1996-2018; and 86.9 million tons valued at US$18.9 billion in 2018 alone;
  • conserving biodiversity in 1996 to 2018 by saving 231 million hectares of land and 24.3 million hectares of land in 2018 alone;
  • providing a safer environment
  • by saving on 776 million kg. a.i. of pesticides in 1996-2018 and by 51.7 million kg in 2018 alone from being released into the environment;
  • by saving on pesticide use by 8.3% in 1996-2018, and by 8.6% in 2018 alone;
  • by reducing EIQ (Environmental Impact Quotient) by 18.3 % in 1996-2018, and by 19% in 2018 alone.
  • reducing CO2 emissions in 2018 by 23 billion kg, equivalent to taking 15.3 million cars off the road for one year; and
  • helping alleviate poverty through uplifting the economic situation of 16-17 million small farmers, and their families totalling >65 million people, who are some of the poorest people in the world (Brookes and Barfoot, 2020).

Medical progress is being made daily through genetic technologies such as CAR T-cell therapy and gene therapy for cancer and genetic disorders.

The development of gene drive provides a potential tool to realistically achieve predator free 2050 and sterile conifers would enable farmers to grow trees for valuable stock shelter without the risk of wilding pines.

While everyone agrees that regulation is important the current law has stifled innovation, in particular:

  • The definition of genetic modification should exclude aspects of gene editing, null segregants and potentially certain low risk GM lab uses
  • The unworkable and unscientific rules around field trials should instead assess and manage the risk of an organism to form a self-sustaining population
  • The application process for field trials and releases should reflect the public interest similar to that used in Australia.

“Of course, individual farmers should retain the choice to be GE free in their production systems and overseas experience shows that organic and biotech systems can and do co-exist.”

“If we are to achieve the potential biotechnology has to offer in medicine, conservation and food production, controls must be based on science,” concluded Dr Rolleston.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Life Sciences Network on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Changing The GE Rules, Plus A Music Playlist

So Christopher Luxon wants to relax the rules that govern the use of genetic modification outside a laboratory setting. Would this mean going only so far as to allow gene editing of an existing gene sequence, or does Luxon intend to give a green light to field trials where entirely new genes have been inserted, and/or where the irradiation of existing gene sequences takes place in search of useful mutations? Hard to tell what he has in mind. More>>



 
 

Green Party: New Income Guarantee For Every New Zealander

"Our Income Guarantee will give everyone peace of mind that they can always afford the weekly shop, pay the rent, or cover unexpected costs - even when times are tough,” says Green Party Co-leader Marama Davidson. More>>


National: Will End Ban On GE & GM To Benefit NZ

A National government will end New Zealand’s ban on gene editing and genetic modification to unlock enormous benefits for climate change, agriculture, & health science. More>>


NZEI Te Riu Roa: Schools Face Leadership Crisis Over Next Five Years

Nearly half of new primary school principals intend to leave their role in the next five years.Even new leaders in the profession are facing burn out. Ultimately, it’s the children who will suffer if we can’t retain enough experienced teachers. More>>


InsideOUT: Over 300 Schools Celebrate Pride Week

Now in its fourth year, this year's campaign is bigger than ever with a record number of schools from across Aotearoa participating. Over 300 schools & education institutes will take part in the week's festivities, including over 60% of secondary schools. More>>


Mental Health & Wellbeing Commission: Pacific Community Connections Key To Wellbeing During COVID-19

Pacific peoples’ connection to family, community, culture and faith was a key source of strength and resilience during the pandemic - and lessons learned from their experiences should inform future policies and responses. More>>


Te Papa: Sacred Ancestral Remains & Taonga Return From Germany

The remains of 95 Māori & Moriori ancestors, along with 6 Toi moko (mummified tattooed heads), and taonga Māori are being repatriated from seven institutions across Germany. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 