Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

"Protect The Ban On Live Export" - New Zealand Leading The World On Ban Live Exports International Awareness Day

Wednesday, 14 June 2023, 11:13 am
Press Release: SAFE For Animals

Animal rights organisation SAFE is calling on National and ACT to walk back their policy to restart live animal exports by sea ahead of the election.

SAFE is drawing a line in the sand today, which marks Ban Live Exports International Awareness Day, a global initiative denouncing the atrocities of live export.

SAFE CEO Debra Ashton says opposition parties would be supporting animal cruelty if they formed a government and overturned the live export ban.

"New Zealand has a pivotal role to play this year, having implemented a ban on the live export of animals at sea in April this year," says Ashton.

"So it’s disappointing that some political parties, like National and ACT want to restart the industry. We need to protect the ban on live export."

Globally millions of farmed animals are transported over long distances every year. Animals face lengthy travels with stops few and far between. They endure exhaustion, injuries, trampling and even death.

"The rest of the world is starting to shift away from live animal exports due to the significant animal welfare concerns. Australia, Luxembourg, and the European Union are all considering or have taken steps to phase out live animal exports."

"If National and ACT want to avoid being seen as supporting animal cruelty, they need to reconsider their policies to restart live export."

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from SAFE For Animals on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Losing The Ukraine War

Obviously, no-one defends the RNZ digital journalist who distorted the content and meaning of so many articles on the Ukraine war, some of them bylined by journalists who had no idea their work had been twisted to serve the needs of Kremlin propaganda. Yet here’s the thing. The unfortunate reality is that the outcome of the Ukraine war may well end up on the side of the digital journalist. Meaning: While we are all talking about the ethics of RNZ’ war coverage, the tide of the war itself seems to be moving in favour of the Russians. More>>



 
 

Office of the Inspectorate: Many Prisoners Likely To Have Experienced Solitary Confinement

A significant new report has found that many New Zealand prisoners are managed in isolation, with potential profound and long-lasting physical and psychological effects. More>>


Green Party: New Income Guarantee For Every New Zealander

"Our Income Guarantee will give everyone peace of mind that they can always afford the weekly shop, pay the rent, or cover unexpected costs - even when times are tough,” says Green Party Co-leader Marama Davidson. More>>


NZEI Te Riu Roa: Schools Face Leadership Crisis Over Next Five Years

Nearly half of new primary school principals intend to leave their role in the next five years.Even new leaders in the profession are facing burn out. Ultimately, it’s the children who will suffer if we can’t retain enough experienced teachers. More>>


InsideOUT: Over 300 Schools Celebrate Pride Week

Now in its fourth year, this year's campaign is bigger than ever with a record number of schools from across Aotearoa participating. Over 300 schools & education institutes will take part in the week's festivities, including over 60% of secondary schools. More>>


Mental Health & Wellbeing Commission: Pacific Community Connections Key To Wellbeing During COVID-19

Pacific peoples’ connection to family, community, culture and faith was a key source of strength and resilience during the pandemic - and lessons learned from their experiences should inform future policies and responses. More>>


Te Papa: Sacred Ancestral Remains & Taonga Return From Germany

The remains of 95 Māori & Moriori ancestors, along with 6 Toi moko (mummified tattooed heads), and taonga Māori are being repatriated from seven institutions across Germany. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 