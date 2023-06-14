Letters Responding To Our Recommendations About Managing Freshwater Quality

We have published letters from six public organisations responding to the recommendations in our 2019 report Managing freshwater quality: Challenges and opportunities.

Our 2019 report looked at how well Waikato Regional Council, Taranaki Regional Council, Horizons Regional Council, and Environment Southland manage freshwater quality in their regions. We also looked at how well the Ministry for the Environment and Statistics New Zealand were using data collected by regional councils to create a national picture of freshwater quality.

The 2019 report made five recommendations. We asked each organisation for an update on progress on four of these recommendations. We did not ask the councils to respond to our fourth recommendation because we plan to follow up through a separate process, which we will report on when complete.

The organisations’ responses are available on our website. We have not audited the information in their responses.

