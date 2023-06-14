Letters Responding To Our Recommendations About Managing Freshwater Quality
Wednesday, 14 June 2023, 2:20 pm
Press Release: Office of the Auditor-General
We have published letters
from six public organisations responding to the
recommendations in our 2019 report Managing
freshwater quality: Challenges and
opportunities.
Our 2019 report looked at how
well Waikato Regional Council, Taranaki Regional Council,
Horizons Regional Council, and Environment Southland manage
freshwater quality in their regions. We also looked at how
well the Ministry for the Environment and Statistics New
Zealand were using data collected by regional councils to
create a national picture of freshwater quality.
The
2019 report made five
recommendations. We asked each organisation for an
update on progress on four of these recommendations. We did
not ask the councils to respond to our fourth recommendation
because we plan to follow up through a separate process,
which we will report on when complete.
The
organisations’ responses are available on
our website. We have not audited the information in
their
responses.
